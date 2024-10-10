When Catherine, Princess of Wales made her highly-anticipated return to public life at the 2024 Trooping the Colour, royal watchers everywhere breathed a sigh of relief at seeing their beloved Princess looking well.

Advertisement

Coupled with her recent appearance at the 2024 men’s singles Wimbledon final, fans remained hopeful of her re-joining her family at some high-profile events.

Now, the Princess has revealed in a beautiful family video shared to Instagram that she has finished chemotherapy and is “looking forward to being back at work”.

“Out of darkness can come light, so let that light shine bright,” The Princess said in a statement. (Image: Instagram)

On 10 September 2024, Catherine said that while she “must continue to take each day as it comes”, she’s planning to start easing back into her royal duties.

Advertisement

She said, “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

“I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

In the video message, the mum-of-three is seen with her children and Prince William, simply enjoying wholesome family time out in nature. And fortunately, she looked so happy and well.

So happy and well, in fact, that the Princess has returned to work at Windsor castle for the first time since finishing her chemotherapy.

Advertisement

Catherine, according to the Court Circular, hosted a meeting at the royal estate for a cause close to her heart – her Early Years project.

Throughout her cancer journey, the Princess of Wales has been working from home when possible.

HER JOURNEY

Kate at the 2024 Trooping the Colour parade. (Image: Getty)

The Princess of Wales’ long-awaited public appearance at Trooping the Colour marked the first time she had been seen in an official capacity since Christmas Day 2023, and she looked as radiant as ever at the event.

Advertisement

Catherine then attended the final day of Wimbledon on 14 July, where she was met with a standing ovation from spectators in the stands.

Catherine has completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, and her attendance at the parade and tennis tournament hopefully signified that her treatment went well.

In her touching personal statement confirming her attendance at the King’s birthday parade, the Princess of Wales admitted that she still has both “good days and bad days”, which means her appearance at upcoming events will likely depend on how she feels at the time.

Kate appeared in good spirits at Wimbledon. (Image: Getty)

Advertisement

According to her statement, Catherine will start to do some work from home as she feels better, and she also shared her “hope to join a few public engagements over the summer” – one such event being the Wimbledon final.

The Sun have reported that the princess will start to hold meetings with palace staff as well as representatives from the Royal Foundation and the Centre for Early Childhood – both being charities she is a patron of.

A spokesperson for Catherine has also confirmed that the palace will only give updates on face-to-face work meetings when “appropriate” and relevant.

Kensington Palace has yet to confirm Kate’s next official public engagement. However, Prince William and Princess Catherine are back from their summer break where they spent time with their three children. And while William has returned to royal duties, it seems Catherine is also easing back in to the public eye.

Advertisement

The pair made their first joint appearance since Christmas on 10 October 2024, when they met with the families of victims of a stabbing attack in Southport back in July.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made an unannounced visit to Southport. (Image: Getty)

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine! Huge savings plus FREE home delivery Subscribe TODAY