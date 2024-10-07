It has been revealed that King Charles III will be putting his cancer treatment on hold while he and wife Queen Camilla embark on their upcoming tour of Australia and Samoa.

Starting on 18 October, the 75-year-old monarch will be visiting Sydney and Canberra, followed by a State Visit to Samoa where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

According to the Daily Mail, His Majesty will continue his ongoing treatment until he leaves for Australia, but his doctors have approved a short pause while he’s away.

Charles and Camilla will be visiting Australia this October. (Credit: Getty)

Following the news of his cancer diagnosis, King Charles released a personal statement thanking the public for their well wishes.

On 10 February, the royal family released “a thank you message from His Majesty The King”.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” the statement began.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

King Charles has shared his “heartfelt thanks” to royal fans for their support. (Image: Getty)

A statement from Buckingham Palace on 6 February 2024 confirmed King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer.

The announcement was shared in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Australia. While Buckingham Palace has shared His Majesty “remains wholly positive,” they have not detailed the type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. (Image: Getty)

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the statement read.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The cancer was discovered during his recent trip to the hospital to treat an enlarged prostate. The surgery for this procedure was announced on January 18, with the King entering roughly a week later.

The type of cancer has not been revealed. (Image: Getty)

With King Charles unable to proceed with his public duties, it is believed his ‘counsellors of state’ will be appointed to stand in.

Buckingham Palace’s statement continued: “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

In his decision to share his recent diagnosis, King Charles hopes to “prevent speculation” and “assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

His Majesty has reportedly begun treatments. (Image: Getty)

As for His Majesty’s family, The Sun has reported Prince William and Prince Harry were told personally, with the youngest set to be returning home from California to visit his father.

“The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be travelling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days,” a source told the publication.