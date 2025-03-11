In honour of Commonwealth Day in 2025, King Charles III teamed up with Apple Music to release a playlist featuring some of his favourite songs.

Advertisement

The playlist, called The King’s Music Room, shares insights into Charles’ relationship with music and includes selections from a variety of genres and artists.

“Throughout my life music has meant a great deal to me,” His Majesty shared. “I know that is also the case for so many others.”

“But is has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and take us to distance places,” he continued.

Advertisement

“But perhaps above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree. All the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy.”

As for the songs the King included in his playlist, some may be surprised to hear that Beyoncé and Kylie Minogue were at the top of his list.

(Credit: Getty)

Charles introduced Beyoncé as “a performer so exceptional that I just could not resist including her music.”

Advertisement

He went on to play her song ‘Crazy In Love’ and described the Grammy Award-winning singer as “one of the [King’s] Trust’s most faithful supporters.”

Charles also included a song by Australia’s very own Kylie Minogue, who is an ambassador for the King’s Trust.

Introducing her, the King shared, “The song is ‘The Loco-Motion’, and this is music for dancing. Again, it has that infectious energy which makes it, I find, incredibly hard to sit still!”

Another song in The King’s Music Room playlist was ‘Upside Down’ by Diana Ross, which was described by His Majesty as a “particular favourite.” He added, “When I was much younger, it was absolutely impossible not to get up and dance when it was played! So, I wonder if I can still just manage it…?!”

Advertisement

Of the 17 tracks on the playlist, 15 were by artists from Commonwealth nations and the songs spanned 10 centuries, five continents and a vast range of genres including pop, disco, Afrobeats, and reggae.

(Credit: Instagram & Getty)

But King Charles isn’t the only member of the royal family known for his love of music.

In 2024, Prince William was seen dancing and singing along to Taylor Swift at the popstar’s Eras Tour show in London.

Advertisement

Princess Diana was also a big fan of music, and loved artists such as Elton John, Lionel Ritchie, Duran Duran and Michael Jackson.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use