As the children of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson’s kids have lived their entire lives in the spotlight.

But what are Prince, 27, Paris, 26, and Bigi, 21, up to now? Read on to find out.

Prince, Paris and Bigi are all grown up. (Credit: Getty)

When they were young, the children were described by Michael Jackson’s bodyguard as “well-mannered, well-behaved kids” who were “really level-headed.” His publicist also added, “They were Michael’s first priority.”

Despite Michael trying to protect his kids from the paparazzi, after his tragic death in 2009, they became more visible in the public eye.

Nowadays, all three siblings have their own unique passions, but they still remain thick as thieves.

“At this point in our life it doesn’t really feel like there’s that hierarchy of, ‘I’m the older brother,”’ Prince said in 2021.

“It’s more [that] we’re all siblings and we’re kind of all on the same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I’m not as strong in certain areas, they compliment me in that way.”

The three of them also attended the London premiere of MJ the Musical together in March 2024.

Here’s everything to know about Michael Jackson’s kids Prince, Paris and Bigi.

Prince in 2021. (Credit: Getty)

PRINCE MICHAEL JACKSON

Michael Jackson’s eldest child, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr, was born on 13 February 1997, and he is most often referred to as Prince.

His mother is Michael’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe, while his godparents are Macaulay Culkin and Elizabeth Taylor.

“Words can’t describe how I feel. I have been blessed beyond comprehension and I will work tirelessly at being the best father that I can possibly be,” Michael shared in a statement at the time of Prince’s birth.

“I grew up in a fish bowl and will not allow the same to happen to my child. Please respect our wishes and give my son his privacy.”

Much about Prince’s personality and life aspirations remained private when he was younger, but it was revealed that he graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 2019 with a degree in business administration.

He’s also a big motorcycle lover and even has a YouTube channel dedicated to sharing his journeys across California. Prince also occasionally uploads videos reviewing movies alongside his brother and his cousin, Taj Jackson.

The now-27-year-old also cofounded a charity called Heal Los Angeles, and in 2020, the organisation partnered with a meal delivery service to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like to think that he [Michael Jackson] would be very proud because I think this was one of his main goals, was not only to spread his message of positivity and happiness but to see it enacted in his kids,” Prince shared.

“I’m very grateful that I have this feeling that it’s this collaborative ecosystem — we all need to help each other — and that came from the way that he raised us.”

Paris in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

PARIS JACKSON

Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson was born on 3 April 1998 to Michael and Debbie.

She was named after the French city in which she was conceived, as well as her father and grandmother, Katherine.

Paris struggled immensely with the death of Michael, and at his funeral in 2009 she made an extremely heartfelt speech.

“Ever since I was born, Daddy has been the best father you could ever imagine. And I just want to say that I love him so much,” she said at just 11 years old.

Nowadays, the 26-year-old follows in the footsteps of her father as a musician. She’s been in several bands and has released numerous songs.

“Everyone in my family does music. I mean, I’m a Jackson,” she said in 2020. “It makes sense that I’m a musician but like, a Jackson doing folk indie?”

In addition to being a musician, she is also a model and actress.

Paris has also been extremely open about her sexuality, sharing that she doesn’t feel a need to label herself. However, she added that she struggled to talk to her “religious” family about it.

“My family is very religious and a lot of, like homosexuality, is very taboo, so we don’t talk about it, and it’s not really accepted,” she told Willow Smith in an episode of Red Table Talk in 2021.

“I’ve gotten to a point where I respect them and I have love for them. I respect their beliefs. I respect their religion. I’m at a point where to expect them to put aside their culture and their religion … expectations lead to resentments. What people think about me isn’t my business.”

In December 2024, Paris revealed the exciting news that she was engaged to her partner, producer Justin Long.

She shared photos of the proposal to her Instagram account alongside the caption, “doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. i love you.”

Bigi in 2022. (Credit: Getty)

BIGI JACKSON

Prince Michael Jackson II was born via surrogate in 2002, and was often referred to as Blanket. However, in 2015 he changed his name to Bigi.

Bigi keeps the lowest profile out of the three Jackson children, but one thing we do know is that he is extremely close to his siblings.

“My little brother is a legal adult today. what the f—,” Paris shared in an Instagram tribute in honour of his 18th birthday.

“I used to change his diapers. this is such a trip.. proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny, and kind young man he has become. he likes privacy so that’s all i gotta say. hbd lil bro♥️.”

Bigi gave an extremely rare interview in 2021 where he spoke about his desire to make an impact on the world.

“That’s what each of us [siblings] want to do — make things that people enjoy but also benefit their lives,” he said.

He’s also very passionate about climate change.

