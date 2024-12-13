Love at first sight: Recap Kylie Minogue’s star-studded relationship history

From her debut as Charlene on Neighbours to her award-winning music career, Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue has captured the hearts of millions across the world.
Among those hearts is a star-studded list of suitors, spanning from photographers to music royalty.
Woman’s Day takes a look back at Kylie’s A-list relationship history.
JASON DONOVAN
Kylie and Jason Donovan starred together as Neighbours power couple Scott and Charlene Robinson in the late 1980s.
The couple’s romance began to blossom off-screen following their meeting on-set in 1986. The actors also shared a talent for music, with Donovan and Minogue releasing their hit single Especially For You in 1988.
The couple split in 1989, with Donovan telling The Mirror, “It was an extremely painful parting of ways and, without doubt, I took a long time to recover from it.”
MICHAEL HUTCHENCE
Minogue began dating INXS front man Michael Hutchence in 1989.
Although their relationship was relatively short, with the couple parting ways in 1991, Minogue described their romance as “a magical time in my life.”
“Even when it was slightly on the wild side, he was always very tender with me. I was a precious little thing to him so amongst the headiness, it was always very sweet,” she told A Current Affair.
LENNY KRAVITZ
Minogue was speculated to have had a brief fling with rocker Lenny Kravitz in 1991 following her split from Michael Hutchence.
While neither Minogue or Kravitz have confirmed their romantic relationship, rumours surrounding the potential couple were wide-spread at the time.
JEAN-CLAUDE VAN DAMME
Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme co-starred with Minogue in the 1994 action film Street Fighter.
Speaking to The Guardian in 2012, Van Damme confirmed his brief romance with Minogue, stating “It would be abnormal not to have had an affair. She’s so beautiful and she was there in front of me every day with a beautiful smile … She wasn’t acting like a big star. I knew Thailand very well, so I showed her my Thailand.”
NICK CAVE
Australian singer Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue were rumoured to have had a brief romance following the release of their iconic duet Where The Wild Roses Grow.
Despite fans being blown away by their chemistry, the duo have not commented on whether they were in a relationship.
Both Minogue and Cave have remained close friends since the 1990s, with the pair reuniting on stage during Minogue’s 2019 Glastonbury Festival performance.
STEPHANE SEDNAOUI
Minogue dating French photographer and director Stephane Sednaoui between 1998 to 1998.
The couple kept their romance largely out of the spotlight, with very little public information about their relationship.
JAMES GOODING
Model James Gooding met Minogue at the 2000 Brit Awards, with the couple sharing a publicly tumultuous relationship until their breakup in 2003.
In the aftermath of their relationship, Gooding was publicly unkind to Kylie, telling The Sun, “She turned into a self-obsessed, virtually friendless control freak, desperate to pursue her ambitions as far as she could take them.”
“It’s sad that James has let it come to this. I wish he’d just accept that we have to move on,” Minogue told the Star, adding, “We had a great time, but it’s run it’s course – even though I remain fond of him, but I can’t let my life be governed by him.”
OLIVIER MARTINEZ
Parisian actor Olivier Martinez first met Minogue at the 2003 Grammy Awards.
Following Minogue being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, Martinez remained a strong support for the singer, with Minogue telling People, “He was incredible. He didn’t hesitate in cancelling work and putting projects on hold so he could be with me. He’s the most honourable man I have ever met.”
The couple remained together until 2007, with their joint statement emphasising that “they have made it clear that the decision to go their separate ways was mutual and amicable.”
ANDRES VELENCOSO
Kylie first met model Andrés Velencoso in 2008 while filming an advertisement for Minogue’s fragrance Inverse.
The couple dated from 2008 to 2015, with their conflicting work schedules being widely attributed as the reason behind their split.
The former lovers reunited in 2018 in Madrid during the celebrations for Vogue’s 30th anniversary.
JOSHUA SASSE
Kylie Minogue and actor Joshua Sasse first met in late 2015, with the couple becoming engaged just over six months later.
The pair were together for two years before calling it quits in 2017, following rumours that Sasse had been unfaithful.
Reflecting on their relationship, Minogue told Vogue Australia, “I think we all know that things were not going great in my relationship, but, you know, when you’re kind of deluded and you’re thinking maybe, maybe … maybe this needs saving. Turns out it didn’t.”
PAUL SOLOMONS
Former British GQ Creative Director Paul Solomons and Minogue began their romance in 2018 before going their separate ways in early 2023.
The Daily Mail reported that the couple sadly split due to being unable to maintain their long-distance relationship. with Solomons based in London and Minogue in Australia.