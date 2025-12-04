Suffice to say, royal fans rejoice every time Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a tiara.

From her much-loved-Cambridge Lovers Knot, to her Cartier Halo headpiece worn on her wedding day, we’ll never get enough of the stunning royal’s dazzling bejewelled moments – and boy have we been treated to them.

Over the last few years, the Princess of Wales has stepped out in a number of stunning tiara displays.

Despite having an entire tiara wardrobe to choose from, there’s one style in particular that Kate seems to have taken to – the Cambridge Lover’s Knot.

While we’d like to think Kate can simply dip into The Queen’s bottomless jewellery box whenever they fancy, it’s sadly not as simple as that!

Royal etiquette has adapted with the modern times and these days, tiaras are only worn for weddings, state banquets or official receptions.

Still, there’s no denying just how exciting it is to see a princess in a tiara!

Here is a look back at all of the times Princess Catherine has looked beautiful and regal in tiaras.

