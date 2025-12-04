Suffice to say, royal fans rejoice every time Catherine, Princess of Wales wears a tiara.
From her much-loved-Cambridge Lovers Knot, to her Cartier Halo headpiece worn on her wedding day, we’ll never get enough of the stunning royal’s dazzling bejewelled moments – and boy have we been treated to them.
Over the last few years, the Princess of Wales has stepped out in a number of stunning tiara displays.
Despite having an entire tiara wardrobe to choose from, there’s one style in particular that Kate seems to have taken to – the Cambridge Lover’s Knot.
While we’d like to think Kate can simply dip into The Queen’s bottomless jewellery box whenever they fancy, it’s sadly not as simple as that!
Royal etiquette has adapted with the modern times and these days, tiaras are only worn for weddings, state banquets or official receptions.
Still, there’s no denying just how exciting it is to see a princess in a tiara!
Here is a look back at all of the times Princess Catherine has looked beautiful and regal in tiaras.
Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara
December 2025
During the German state visit in December 2025, Catherine, Princess of Wales debuted a brand new tiara: Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet.
According to Garrard, the headpiece was crafted in 1853 for Queen Victoria. While the diamond tiara originally featured opals, Queen Alexandra later replaced the opals with rubies.
The tiara was also worn by the Queen Mother and Queen Elizabeth, although the late monarch wore it only once – during a 2005 trip to Malta.
Catherine’s look marked the first time the headpiece had been worn in public since!
Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara
September 2025
Kate looked gorgeous in gold at the state banquet during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit.
She opted for her beloved Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot. The showstopping tiara is an heirloom headpiece which The Queen inherited it from her grandmother Queen Mary, before giving it to Princess Diana as a present on her wedding day in 1981.
It was worn by Diana on many occasions but returned to the monarch when Princess Diana and Prince Charles divorced in 1996.
Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara
July 2025
In July 2025, the Princess of Wales stunned in a red gown in her first tiara look in a year and a half in honour of the French state visit.
Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara
December 2023
Catherine wore her iconic Lover’s Knot tiara at the 2023 Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.
She also outfit repeated, rewearing her pink sequin Jenny Packham gown.
The Strathmore Rose Tiara
November 2023
In November 2023, at the South Koren State Banquet, Princess Catherine of Wales donned a very special tiara.
The Strathmore Rose tiara originally belonged to the late Queen Mother, and the last time it was worn was in the 1930s.
The Lotus Flower Tiara
December 2022
At the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2022, Kate opted for her Lotus Flower tiara – which she hadn’t worn since 2015.
This particular number, featuring papyrus-shaped folds and diamond and pearl accents, originally belonged to The Queen Mother before The Queen inherited it, and it was a personal favourite for Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon.
She paired the dazzling headpiece with a red Jenny Packham gown.
Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara
November 2022
For the first time in nearly three years, Princess Catherine stepped out in her trusty Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara for the South Africa state visit in November 2022.
She opted for a white caped Jenny Packham gown and topped the look off with a bracelet that belonged to the late Queen and earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara
December 2019
The Queen’s Diplomatic Corps reception at on December 11 2019 marked the Royal Family’s final red carpet event to be held at Buckingham Palace before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wearing Princess Diana’s famous Cambridge Lovers Knot headpiece, Kate drew every eye in the house as she made her way into the reception by car.
Along with the sentimental tiara, Kate’s velvet navy gown was designed by Alexander McQueen, and featured a V-neckline.
Accessories-wise, the royal opted for stunning diamond drop earrings and a matching glittering necklace. While her hair was styled in a sleek up ‘do.
Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara
June 2019
Attending another state banquet at Buckingham Palace, Kate once again stepped out in her headpiece of choice – Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot.
The stunning tiara looked incredible paired with her long white Alexander McQueen dress.
The banquet itself was held for President Trump’s state visit to the U.K..
Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara
December 2018
Dressed in a stunning Jenny Packham gown, the Princess of Wales once again wore Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara for the Queen’s Diplomatic Reception.
Catherine also re-wore Princess Diana’s Collingwood pearl earrings and had the honour of wearing the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara
October 2018
When the Queen threw a State Banquet for Queen Maxima and her husband, King Willem-Alexander, of the Netherlands’ visit to the UK in October 2018, Catherine stole the show.
Atop of the Duchess of Cambridge’s brunette locks was her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s tiara – Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot.
Kate finished off her regal look with Princess Diana’s Collingwood pearl earrings, a diamond bracelet and an ornate pearl necklace, which was a wedding present from Queen Alexandra.
But it was what Catherine had pinned on her dress that truly delighted royal watchers.
In an historical moment, the 39-year-old wore the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II badge, which features the monarch’s portrait on a yellow ribbon.
The Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II is an honour given to female members of the British Royal Family from The Queen and is worn for special, formal events – such as a State Banquet.
Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara
December 2017
December 2017 marked the seventh time Kate had ever worn a tiara in public.
The Princess of Wales clearly has taken a liking to The Cambridge Lover’s Knot and opted to wear it to the 2017 diplomatic reception.
Although only the top of her gown could be seen as she arrived in a chauffeur-driven Bentley, fans were given a glimpse of her embellished white dress.
The mother-of-three’s brunette locks were swept up into an elegant chignon so her impressive diamond jewels could take pride of place.
Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara
July 2017
In July 2017, the mother-of-three dusted off Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot for a third time when she attended a lavish state dinner at the palace held in honour of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.
Dripping in a ruby and diamond necklace on loan from the Queen, Kate completed her look with a custom-made lilac Marchesa dress.
Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara
December 2016
It doesn’t get much better than this! A princess, her prince and a sparkling tiara in all its glory.
The royal once again sported the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot masterpiece for the 2016 annual diplomatic reception.
Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara
December 2015
It’s a tiara staple for Kate now, but the first time we ever saw her don the iconic Lover’s Knot tiara was back in 2015 for the diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace.
The Lotus Flower Tiara
October 2015
In October 2015, Kate stepped out in the Lotus Flower (also referred to as the Papyrus Tiara) for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Chinese President Mr Xi Jinping’s visit.
The Lotus Flower Tiara
December 2013
In December 2013, Kate stepped out in the Lotus Flower for a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace.
She teamed the look with chandelier-style drop earrings.
The Cartier Halo Tiara
April 2011
Kate Middleton’s “something borrowed” for her 2011 wedding day happened to be this incredible creation made of diamonds and platinum, which The Queen very kindly lent to her.
King George VI commissioned Cartier to make it in 1936 as a gift to his wife, Queen Elizabeth (aka The Queen Mother). She handed it down her daughter, Princess Elizabeth, for her 18th birthday and it’s been in The Queen’s collection ever since.