The British Royal’s heirloom jewellery: The most dazzling pieces

It is rare for a tiara to be passed down a few generations, but this tiara has been worn by four of our most loved royals. Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara was created in 1913 and was originally topped with upright pearls.

These pearls were later removed and a row of diamond brilliants now sit on the piece as a replacement.

Queen Elizabeth II inherited the tiara in 1953 and wore it for many years after Queen Mary had passed away.

The tiara was given to her new daughter-in-law, Diana in 1981, and was one of the Princess’ main tiaras that she would wear.

When Diana died in 1997, the tiara was returned to the palace and became a part of the current Princess of Wales collection.

Princess Kate debuted the beautiful heirloom in 2015 and has appeared in most public outings wearing it.