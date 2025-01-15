The British Royal’s heirloom jewellery: The most dazzling pieces

The Royal family always come to the table with some serious jewels.
What many don’t know is that these pieces have been passed through the bloodline and have often been reworked or recreated.
From Queen Mary’s lover’s knot tiara to the Duchess of Sussex’s Cartier French Tank watch, we have put together a collection of all of the Royal’s fabulous heirlooms.
Scroll on to see the beloved jewels…
Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara
It is rare for a tiara to be passed down a few generations, but this tiara has been worn by four of our most loved royals. Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara was created in 1913 and was originally topped with upright pearls.
These pearls were later removed and a row of diamond brilliants now sit on the piece as a replacement.
Queen Elizabeth II inherited the tiara in 1953 and wore it for many years after Queen Mary had passed away.
The tiara was given to her new daughter-in-law, Diana in 1981, and was one of the Princess’ main tiaras that she would wear.
When Diana died in 1997, the tiara was returned to the palace and became a part of the current Princess of Wales collection.
Princess Kate debuted the beautiful heirloom in 2015 and has appeared in most public outings wearing it.
The Duchess of Kent’s Amethysts
This set of amethyst jewellery was originally owned by Queen Victoria’s mother, Duchess Victoria’s. It is the oldest set of jewellery in the royal collection and includes a necklace, brooches, hair combs and a pair of earrings.
For a banquet in Portugal in 1985, Queen Elizabeth wore the earrings, necklace and matching brooch.
No other royals have been pictured in the pieces yet.
The St Edwards Crown
The St Edwards Crown is one of the most well-known symbols of the royal family and is the coronation crown for the kings and queens of England. The original crown was used in the 13th century and was in its original state until 1649 when it was broken up by order of parliament.
The current crown that was used for King Charles’ coronation in 2022 was made from fragments of the original. It is made from solid gold and 444 gemstones which include amethysts, sapphires, rubies, garnets, topaz and tourmalines.
St Edwards Crown is stored in the Tower of London as a part of the Crown Jewels.
Princess Diana’s Sapphire Engagement Ring
The 12-carat sapphire, 14-round cut diamond ring was designed by Princess Diana in 1981. After the tragic death of Diana in 1997, her sons inherited the ring and years later in 2010, Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with it.
Meghan’s Cartier rare two-tone Tank watch
Meghan has inherited quite a few pieces from the late Princess Diana as requested by the Princess in a letter of wishes left prior to her death, stating, “I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it.”
Since wearing Diana’s pieces, Meghan has started a collection for her daughter Lilibet.
Meghan’s cherished Cartier Tank Watch, which she bought for herself in 2015 when Suits was renewed for a third season will be an heirloom for Lililbet.
In an interview with HELLO!, Meghan said: “I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch.”
“When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season – which, at the time, felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.”
“I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.”