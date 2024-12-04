Queen Mary stuns in new tiara: All of her best jewelled moments

Queen Mary of Denmark has had a beautiful new tiara made from diamonds that are a part of the Danish Crown Jewels.

Advertisement

Our Australian-born royal is not shy of a grand moment, especially in the jewellery front, with a breathtaking collection consisting of heirloom pieces.

On the Danish royal family Instagram, the Queen can be seen inspecting and wearing her newest tiara comprised from the Rose Stone set which is almost 100 years old.

(Credit: Instagram)

The set consists of a heavy pendant and a long chain, which was originally designed to be worn around the waist and was last worn by Queen Lovisa.

Advertisement

“But now the set is getting a new lease of life. Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Collection have collaborated to transform part of the set into a diadem with respect for the history and the fine jewellery work that went into creating the rose stone set in the 1840s,” the caption of the post says.

“By creating a new complementary mounting frame for the set, it will now be possible to wear the rose stone set’s largest diamonds in a tiara.”

(Credit: Instagram)

“With the creation of the new mounting set, The Queen and the Royal Collection resume the old tradition of adapting the crown jewels to the demands and needs of the times. In many ways, this marks a new path for the Danish crown jewels that unites the different traditions that have surrounded these four iconic jewellery sets – a path between revitalisation and continuity.”

Advertisement

QUEEN MARY’S ICONIC TIARAS

(Credit: Getty)

During her show-stopping wedding to King Frederik X of Denmark, Mary wore an antique diamond tiara which was gifted to her from Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik; her parents-in-law.

The converted diamond diadem with a diamond heart and fleur-de-lis motifs was the perfect piece for her elegant wedding look. Accompanying the tiara was her Irish lace veil, loaned from Queen Margrethe II.

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

In recent years, Mary has continued to wear the tiara at gala events abroad and in Denmark. In 2011, the tiara was customised with a row of pearls added to the base and on the top.

The pearl setting is not a permanent change to the tiara with the Queen changing it up as she pleases.

(Credit: Getty)

When attending larger events like royal weddings, banquets or the annual New Year’s courts, Mary often wears the ‘Danish Ruby Parure Tiara’.

Advertisement

The rubies have become Mary’s most-worn gala jewels, wearing them as early as 2004 to now for her husband’s accession to the throne in January this year.

(Credit: Getty)

Worn in 2009, and more recent years, ‘The Midnight Tiara’ is exclusively for the nation’s future queen.

The tiara was designed with Mary’s Aussie heritage in mind, with the leaves and berries resembling the Golden Wattle.

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

In recent months, Queen Mary made her debut with another tiara, ‘The Pearl Poire Tiara,’ which takes it’s name from the pear-shaped pearls around the arched frame. The tiara dates back to around 1825, and was believed to be a gift from King Friedrich Wilhelm to his daughter Princess Louise of Prussia.

The Queen certainly has her share of incredible jewels and we look forward to seeing what else reappears from her amazing collection.

Just imagine those hidden jewels!

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use