Everyone knows that Queen Mary of Denmark was born and raised in Australia, so we get beyond excited whenever she returns to our shores.

In a rather surprising and lowkey way, Mary has been spotted in Sydney visiting her family and friends!

Queen Mary was all smiles on the beach! (Credit: MATRIX)

Queen Mary’s visit to Australia is her first since her husband King Frederick X ascended to the throne in January this year.

The 52-year-old Tasmanian-born royal was spotted enjoying the sunshine at Bronte Beach in Sydney on Wednesday, 30 October alongside her youngest daughter, 13-year-old Princess Josephine, and her long-time friend and bridesmaid, Amber Petty.

It’s understood that the trio did the popular Bondi to Bronte walk.

Mary lovingly hugged her daughter, Josephine. (Credit: MATRIX)

Queen Mary was last in Australia in December 2023 with her youngest children, Josephine and twin brother Prince Vincent.

While they were here, they climbed the infamous Sydney Harbour Bridge together. The photo of the royals was uploaded to the official @bridgeclimb Instagram account before quickly being deleted, likely to give them some privacy while on their break.

According to Danish website Billedbladet, Mary’s husband, Crown Prince Frederik joined Mary in Australia along with the couple’s daughter, Princess Isabella, 16. Their eldest son, Prince Christian, 18, did not join the rest of the family due to school commitments.

The purpose of the trip was purely personal, with Mary wanting to visit her family for the festive season.

Princess Mary and her youngest children climbed the Sydney Harbour Bridge together. (Credit: Instagram)

Mary also previously visited Australia in April 2023 for her first official engagement in the country in 10 years.

During the Sydney portion of the trip she “participate[d] in an event with Danish business representatives involved in the green transition in Australia, as well as visit[ed] a number of Danish-clad projects related to sustainable construction and transport.”

Unfortunately, Mary’s time in Australia was short, with Sydney being the only city she visited, for just a single day.

During her tour in April, she forgoed a visit to her home state of Tasmania as she attended King Charles’ coronation in London on May 6.

Princess Mary attended a NBL match, supporting her home-team the Tasmania JackJumpers, when she was in Australia for a personal trip in December 2022. (Credit: Getty)

Mary’s last personal visit to our shores was at Christmas in 2022, when the princess returned to Australia for the first time in five years with her family in tow, allowing her four children to see the sights in the country their mother grew up in.

Prior to that, Mary visited her homeland in 2017, and was papped at a number of Sydney’s beaches and yachting around Sydney harbour.

In her 2015 visit, the family were seen extensively across Western Australia visiting a number of tourist favourites including the Margaret River Chocolate Company in Swan Valley.

WATCH: Queen Mary talks about her ties to Australia

