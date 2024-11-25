Queen Mary of Denmark is the latest royal to start a podcast

Podcasts are all the rage at the moment, with countless celebrities and influential figures starting their own in the past few years.
In particular, some of our favourite royals have taken to launching podcasts – but who? Continue reading to find out.
Queen Mary of Denmark
In November 2024, Queen Mary of Denmark announced the news that she is launching her very own podcast for her foundation, Mary Fonden, titled Lonely Youth.
“I’m extremely excited to be listening to a podcast. I often listen when I have to move from one place to another,” her statement, translated from Danish to English, read.
“Some days I’m in the mood for entertainment and other days I use it to gain knowledge and new input.
“That’s why I’m also proud that we’ve now thrown ourselves into making podcasts in Mary Fonden. Our first podcast is called Lonely Youth, and through three short episodes, it gives an in-depth insight into the nuances of loneliness by mixing professionalism and personal narratives from young people.
“We know from the study ‘Loneliness in Denmark’ that 73% of 16 to 19-year-olds experience loneliness, whether they are alone or with others. At the same time, 17% of 16 to 24-year-olds feel very lonely. These are heavy numbers that we need to do something about.
“Podcasts are not something we have much experience with yet in Mary Fonden, but I hope you will listen and feel welcome.”
There’s currently no information about a release date for Lonely Youth, so stay tuned for updates.
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Back in 2022, Meghan Markle released a podcast titled Archetypes where she interviewed fellow celebrities including Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Serena Williams and Paris Hilton.
The show was described as “a podcast where we investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.”
Despite Archetypes being wildly successful when it first launched, with over a million downloads per episode, listeners started to dwindle as the season progressed and it wasn’t renewed for a second season.
Queen Camilla
In conjunction with her charity, Reading Room, Queen Camilla hosted The Queen’s Reading Room Podcast in early 2024.
The show’s description read, “The Queen’s Reading Room Podcast is a place for book lovers – and those who wish they loved literature a little more – to be inspired by the bookish confessions of global literary heroes.
“Authors from all over the world have shared their own literary treasures with us; revealing their favourite writers, most treasured books and earliest reading memories.
“This series delves into the homes and hearts of the authors that we love the most.”
The podcast ran for nine episodes and featured conversations between The Queen and various acclaimed authors including Dame Joanna Lumley, Sir Ian Rankin, Marian Keyes, Richard E. Grant and Susie Dent.
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
In 2023, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York launched a podcast that she co-hosted alongside entrepreneur Sarah Thomson.
Titled Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, the show featured candid conversations between the friends about anything and everything.
The description read, “With a cup of tea in hand they will talk about the week’s hot topics, and share their thoughts and perspectives on everyday issues. The duo will also be joined by special guests and share personal insights to listeners’ dilemmas.
“These two great friends will approach everything with infectious enthusiasm and a healthy dose of humour. The Duchess and Sarah promise to leave no stone unturned, and no biscuit un-dunked.”
Episodes were released weekly and the podcast ran from June to August 2023.