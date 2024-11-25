Queen Mary of Denmark is the latest royal to start a podcast

In November 2024, Queen Mary of Denmark announced the news that she is launching her very own podcast for her foundation, Mary Fonden, titled Lonely Youth.

“I’m extremely excited to be listening to a podcast. I often listen when I have to move from one place to another,” her statement, translated from Danish to English, read.

“Some days I’m in the mood for entertainment and other days I use it to gain knowledge and new input.

“That’s why I’m also proud that we’ve now thrown ourselves into making podcasts in Mary Fonden. Our first podcast is called Lonely Youth, and through three short episodes, it gives an in-depth insight into the nuances of loneliness by mixing professionalism and personal narratives from young people.

“We know from the study ‘Loneliness in Denmark’ that 73% of 16 to 19-year-olds experience loneliness, whether they are alone or with others. At the same time, 17% of 16 to 24-year-olds feel very lonely. These are heavy numbers that we need to do something about.

“Podcasts are not something we have much experience with yet in Mary Fonden, but I hope you will listen and feel welcome.”

There’s currently no information about a release date for Lonely Youth, so stay tuned for updates.