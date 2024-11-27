Prince William and Kate Middleton relationship timeline

From their younger years at St. Andrews University to now – having celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in April, Prince William and Princess Kate have shared the ultimate love story.

The pair grew close during their time studying. “We obviously met at university – at St Andrews we were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realised we shared the same interests and just had a really good time,” William reflected during their engagement interview.

William and Kate dated for most of their university years, then post graduation amid the stress of change, had a brief break before they found their way back to each other months later.

Scroll on to see the timeline of Will and Kate’s dream love story…

(Credit: Getty)

01 Will and Kate meet at University 2001

They meet for the first time at St. Andrews University in Scotland. William was studying a degree in geography, whilst Kate was studying art history.

“I think you said I actually went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off,” Kate recounted to William during their engagement interview in 2010.

(Credit: Getty) 02 The couple share a house with two other friends October, 2002 The pair move into a four-bedroom apartment shared with friends Fergus Boyd and Olivia Bleasdale near the centre of town. “We moved in together as friends. We lived with a couple of others as well, and it just sort of blossomed from there, really. We just saw more of each other, and you know, hung out a bit more and did stuff,” Will shared.

(Credit: Getty) 03 William and Kate’s relationship turns romantic May, 2002 During a University charity fashion show titled “The Art of Seduction”, Kate walked the runway wearing a see-through minidress over a bra and underwear set, whilst William watched on from the front row. The dress, which was designed by another student, Charlotte Todd, later sold at auction for $125,000. From here on, their romance blossomed. (Credit: Getty) 04 William and Kate get their own place 2003 Moving from their four-bedroom apartment and into their own place where William would frequent the kitchen, cooking to impress Kate. “When I was trying to impress Kate, I was trying to cook these amazing, fancy dinners and all that would happen was that I would burn something, something would over spill, something would catch on fire. “And she’d be sitting in the background just trying to help and basically taking control of the whole situation. So I was quite glad she was there at the time,” William told Press Association.

(Credit: Getty) 05 William and Kate go public with their relationship 2004 During a ski trip in Klosters, William and Kate are photographed together for the first time, solidifying their relationship. (Credit: Getty) 06 The pair graduate from St. Andrew’s University 2005 The pair both graduate from St. Andrew’s University along with a class of about 260 students for their graduation ceremony. In attendance were William’s parents, Prince Charles and stepmother Camilla, along with his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. (Credit: Getty) 07 William and Kate break up April, 2007 “We were both very young, it was at university, and we were both sort of defining ourselves as such and being different characters,” William said in their 2010 engagement interview. “It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up.” Kate added, “I at the time wasn’t very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person. You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn’t realised. I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you’re younger, and I really valued that time for me, as well.”

(Credit: Getty) 08 William and Kate get back together June, 2007 Their split only lasted a few months, as the pair found their way back to each other shortly after. Their reunion was publicly confirmed when Kate attended the concert for the 10th anniversary of Diana’s death in July 2007, organised by Prince William and Prince Harry.

(Credit: Getty) 09 Will proposes October, 2010 Prince William gets down on one knee in a cabin hut on a wildlife reserve in Kenya. “We had a little private time away together with some friends, and I just decided that it was the right time, really,” William said later during their engagement interview. “We’d been talking about marriage for a while, so it wasn’t a massively big surprise, but I took her up somewhere nice in Kenya, and I proposed.” William proposed with Princess Diana’s iconic engagement ring, a 12-carat sapphire stone encircled with 14 diamonds.

(Credit: Getty) 10 Kate makes her first royal appearance February, 2011 As the newest royal-to-be, Kate makes her first royal appearance joining William on an engagement in Wales. The pair helped launch the new Heresford Endeavour lifeboat, which the couple named during their visit.

(Credit: Getty) 11 Will and Kate get married April, 2011 Kate officially becomes the Duchess of Cambridge during her royal nuptials to Prince William at Westminster Abbey. The wedding was watched live by over 72 million people across the nation. Kate wore an incredible Alexander McQueen gown, and a Cartier Scroll Tiara loaned from the Queen. A huge crowd gathered to congratulate the newlyweds after the ceremony, whilst the pair were escorted by carriage to Buckingham Palace.

(Credit: Getty) 12 Prince William and Kate Middleton move into Kensington Palace July, 2011 Shortly after returning from their honeymoon, the royal couple move into their new home at Kensington Palace. The initial apartment consisted of a two-bedroom apartment, seeing the couple relocating to a larger apartment in November on the same grounds.

(Credit: Getty) 13 Kate announces her pregnancy with their first child December, 2012 St. James’ Palace announces the couple’s first pregnancy after Kate was initially admitted to King Edward VII’s hospital for hyperemesis gravidarum. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting a baby. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Harry and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

(Credit: Getty) 14 Prince George is born July, 2013 Kate gives birth to Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge at 4:24pm in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in West London. Prince George will be next in line for the British throne after William. (Credit: Getty) 15 Kate is pregnant with their second child September, 2014 Kensington Palace announce Kate’s second pregnancy with the statement, “Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their second child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”.

(Credit: Getty) 16 Princess Charlotte is born May, 2015 Kate gives birth to her second child, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge at 8:34am, in the same Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s as her son George.

(Credit: Getty) 17 Will and Kate make their red carpet debut at the BAFTAS February, 2017 Flaunting Alexander McQueen – the same designer as her incredible 2011 wedding dress, Kate and Will took to the red carpet for Kate’s first red carpet experience at the British Academy Film Awards.

(Credit: Getty) 18 Kate is pregnant with their third child September, 2017 The royals release an official statement from Kensington Palace, “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

(Credit: Getty) 19 Prince Louis is born April, 2018 Kate gives birth to her third child, Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge at 11:01am, at St. Mary’s like her two previous children.

(Credit: Getty) 20 The couple give a rare joint interview April, 2020 During the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple virtually spoke with the BBC about mental health during the lockdowns which were enforced after the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19. “I think, again, staying connected, staying positive and being able to talk to friends and family is so crucial, and having just some tips and some ideas as to how to tackle some of these strange feelings and difficult circumstances we’re finding ourselves in is really important, just to nudge us through these next few weeks,” William said in the video. Throughout the video they stressed the importance of community and supporting one another during these difficult times. Kate continued, “We mustn’t forget our mental well-being as well, and making sure you’re reaching out to those people around you that you have access to,” she said. “Even if it’s over the phone or online, to really make sure you have those conversations.” (Credit: Getty) 21 William and Kate celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary April, 2021 A decade after the wedding of the century, William and Kate celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary. The couple shared a video with their family in Norfolk, England shot by Will Warr. In the caption of their post, they wrote, “​​Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family.”

(Credit: Getty) 22 William supports Kate’s first ever Christmas carol service December, 2021 Kate organises and hosts a holiday carol service at Westminster Abbey for the Abbey’s Christmas carol service. Supported by The Royal Foundation, the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas community carol service supports and pays tribute to all of those who helped the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.