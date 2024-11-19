Prince William and Kate’s brave interview: “We will survive this”

Prince William has been at pains to remain stoic and protect his wife the Princess of Wales’ privacy during the past year as she battles an undisclosed form of cancer.

But during a trip to South Africa for his Earthshot Prize, Prince William, 42, showed a different, emotional side, opening up about “the hardest year of his life”.

READY TO TALK

While the King, 75, and Kate, 42, have both issued statements about their health battles, with Kate revealing recently she has completed chemotherapy, it’s the first time William has spoken so candidly.

When asked how this year has been, he replied, “Honestly? It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year of my life.”

Addressing juggling his work as the Prince of Wales, as well as being a father and supporting Catherine and his dad through the past 11 months, he admitted it has been tough.

The pair planned a six-part documentary about Kate’s cancer journey. (Image; Getty)

“So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult,” William said.

“But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”

A royal insider adds, “It doesn’t take much to get either of them to open up these days and you can see how relieved William is to be able to talk about these things.

“Both of them are grateful to still be here and be sharing Christmas together as a family with no hospitals!”

It has also changed the way the father-of-three plans to rule when he eventually becomes king, with William admitting he wants the role of the monarchy to evolve and for him to carry out his duties with a “smaller r in the royal”.

Sophie has played a caring role in Kate’s recovery. (Image: Getty)

“I can only describe what I’m trying to do and that’s trying to do it differently and I’m trying to do it for my generation,” he shared during the interview, adding he plans to focus on “impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people”.

“I’m also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people’s lives… and I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world.”

Indeed the King’s son’s empathetic side was on display last week when the couple shared a poignant moment, and were moved to tears at the Festival of Remembrance at London’s Royal Albert Hall, during a rendition of Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer – one of the songs played at their wedding in 2011 – and was also the last hymn sung at Prince William’s mother Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997.

“There’s a new fragility and openness about both of them, William is happy to admit to being moved to tears in interviews.

“What they’ve been through the past year has changed them. Kate and Wills have a deeper understanding of what families go through when faced with a serious health crisis because they’ve experienced it firsthand.”

The mum-of-three blinked back tears at the Cenotaph. (Image: Getty)

SECRET VIDEO DIARY

The source adds, “Kate does want to share her experience, to give hope to others going through similar struggles, and there is a documentary in the pipeline. Kate’s been keeping a video diary and has enough footage for a six-part special,” adds the royal source.

“They’re being extremely reflective coming into Christmas and being able to look back knowing how much better they are compared to last year, there is so much for them to celebrate. They feel like they’re coming into a joyous end to their worst year ever.

“Having kept so much of her situation private, people have so many questions and clearly they want to be more relatable.

“They’re comfortable enough to open up more about what they went through, but it will be on their terms and in their own words. They want the world to hear it from them, not hearsay. Kate’s nervous but excited about sharing her journey.”

