Rare photos of Kate Middleton when she was young!

Kate Middleton grew up in Chapel Row, near Newbury, Berkshire along with her two siblings Pippa and James.

She lived a relatively normal childhood, and never knew that one day she would grow up to become the future Queen of England.

Her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, ran a successful party planning business and put all three children through private schools, including St. Andrews University where she met her future husband, Prince William.

So what was her life really like before joining the British Royal Family?

Below, we’re looking back at some rare photos from Kate Middleton’s youth!

