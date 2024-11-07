Rare photos of Kate Middleton when she was young!

Kate Middleton grew up in Chapel Row, near Newbury, Berkshire along with her two siblings Pippa and James.
She lived a relatively normal childhood, and never knew that one day she would grow up to become the future Queen of England.
Her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, ran a successful party planning business and put all three children through private schools, including St. Andrews University where she met her future husband, Prince William.
So what was her life really like before joining the British Royal Family?
Below, we’re looking back at some rare photos from Kate Middleton’s youth!
Early 2000s
Catherine’s university friend, Laura Warshauer, shared this throwback snap on her Instagram page when her cancer diagnosis was revealed in July 2024.
“Sending love to Kate Middleton, the future Queen of England and my university dormmate! This was us at a Hope Street flat party. I have the loveliest college memories with Kate. She is the kindest, most caring, down-to-earth, genuine person, and it’s incredible to see her shining so brightly and inspiring the world with her compassion and courage,” Laura shared.
Early 2000s
A very rare pic of Kate with a friend seemingly camping together.
1990s
Catherine seen with some of her friends from high school.
1990s
Kate with two friends from her time at Marlborough College, an exclusive school in Wiltshire.
1990s
Catherine loved playing hockey in high school and her competitive side comes out often.
1990s
As well as hockey, Kate played tennis at St Andrew’s School in Pangbourne, Berkshire.
1987
Kate at just five years old!
1980s
For Father’s Day in 2020, Kensington Palace shared this adorable picture of a young Catherine and her dad.
1985
Kate having fun on a vacation to the Lake District in northwest England.
1984
Kate, her sister Pippa and her dad Michael in Jerash, Jordan.
The Middletons lived in a different region in Jordan for two years when Kate was just two years old.
1983
A little baby Kate enjoying Christmas dinner. Now we know where Prince Louis got his looks from!
1982
Where it all began! Kate’s mother, Carole with her just after she was born.