Kensington Palace has confirmed that Catherine, Princess of Wales will host her annual Christmas carol service again in 2024.

This year’s event is set to take place on Friday, 6 December at Westminster Abbey.

The Wales family at the service in 2023. (Credit: Getty)

The Princess of Wales first began this tradition in 2021, so this will be the fourth iteration of Together At Christmas, which celebrates community efforts to support those in need in the United Kingdom.

“The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities,” Kensington Palace shared.

“This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive.

“This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy.”

The Together At Christmas service was one of the key events Catherine was hoping to attend following her cancer treatment this year.

It’s anticipated that 1600 people will be invited to the carol service in 2024, which will reflect on “how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives,” according to the palace .

The event will be filmed and broadcast in the UK as part of a special Christmas programme on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve, and there will be musical performances by Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter.

Catherine at the Christmas concert in 2022. (Credit: Getty)

It’s been confirmed that Prince William will be in attendance at the carol service, as well as other members of the royal family. Catherine’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well her siblings, Pippa and James Middleton, have also attended all of her past carol services, so it’s likely they’ll be in attendance again this year.

In 2023, Catherine was joined by William and their three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte 9, and Prince Louis, 6, however we don’t yet have confirmation of their presence this year.

Last year, the young royals posted Christmas cards to vulnerable children in a post-box placed outside the church.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took part in Together At Christmas in 2021. (Credit: Getty)

Catherine hosted her first Together At Christmas concert in 2021, and has done it every year since.

