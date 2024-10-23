Why Prince William doesn’t wear a wedding ring

Kate Middleton’s engagement ring has long been envied by royal watchers everywhere, with people in awe of the sapphire and diamond masterpiece that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Advertisement

But the same can’t be said for Prince William, as he’s never actually worn a wedding ring. Here’s why.

The Prince of Wales has never worn a ring. (Credit: Getty)

Despite the Prince and Princess of Wales being married for over 13 years, William has never worn a wedding band.

Ahead of their wedding day, a palace spokesperson told PEOPLE, “There is only going to be one ring, in accordance with the couple’s wishes.”

Advertisement

While many people may have chalked it up to royal tradition, the truth is that Prince William’s decision to not wear a wedding ring is purely based on his personal style.

“He’s not one for jewellery,” a source told the Mirror. “He’s never worn any. He decided he didn’t want to wear one now. It’s all down to personal preference.”

In contrast, his father, King Charles does wear a wedding ring, however he chooses to place it underneath his signet ring on his pinkie finger.

Prince Harry also wears a wedding band on his ring finger, which he has done since he married Meghan Markle in 2018.

Advertisement

Both Charles and Harry wear wedding bands. (Credit: Getty)

Like William, his grandfather, Prince Philip never wore a wedding band over the course of his 73-year marriage to Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking on the Prince of Wales’ decision to abstain from wearing a ring, royal expert Eloise Parker told Marie Claire in 2018 that, “Although it’s traditional for royal women to wear both an engagement ring and a wedding ring after they get married, it’s never been traditional for royal men to wear one.

“That’s why Prince Philip and Prince William don’t wear them. I think when you have a wedding watched by millions, everyone knows you’re married.”

Advertisement

So, it’s likely Prince William will never be spotted with a band of gold on his ring finger!

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use