“There’s been a shift”: William more receptive than ever to Harry’s return



It’s been years since Prince William even mentioned his younger brother Harry’s name in public, the nasty rift between them growing wider and wider as they’ve gone about their very separate lives on different continents.

But now royal insiders reveal William, 42, could finally be ready to extend an olive branch and end their bitter feud, and his unexpected mention of Harry, 40, in his upcoming documentary was one of the first steps to reconciliation.

“With his birthday wish to Harry a few weeks back and now this documentary, William’s sending a pretty clear signal that his brother’s on his mind – and that there’s a slightly ajar doorway back into the palace for him,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“There’s no doubt there’s been a shift and William is far more receptive to having Harry back in the fold.”

A TOUGH YEAR

Royal watchers were shocked to hear William recount a story from his and Harry’s childhood in the documentary, We Can End Homelessness, when their beloved late mother Princess Diana took them to the UK charity The Passage.

And an insider says it’s further proof that William has been thinking about his little brother increasingly of late, brought on by a tough year in which he’s had to watch his wife, Princess Catherine, and father, King Charles, both battle cancer.

“William wouldn’t be William if he wasn’t worried about his little brother,” the source says. “Going through the possibility of losing not only his father, but also his wife to a devastating illness has made all this feuding and bad blood seem utterly foolish. Of course, the next step is for the brothers to see if they can actually get through a phone call without losing their cool!”

Not surprisingly, William’s duty as heir to the throne has also been on his mind, as has his father Charles’ ailing health.

“The other great torment for William is his father, who deeply misses his youngest son and wants desperately for there to be a reunion,” the insider adds. “William wants his dad to leave this earth happy, knowing his family is united and his sons are at peace with each other. He is trying to be the bigger man in this situation – it’s what a leader would do.”

MEGHAN’S FEARS FOR HARRY

Having watched Harry’s marriage to Meghan, 43, from afar – and how they’ve been leading increasingly separate lives in recent weeks – insiders say William is also willing to offer a shoulder for his brother to lean on if his marriage breaks down.

“William would love nothing more than to have his brother back, how he was before Meghan came into their lives,” the source says. “And if things are going haywire for Harry in California, William wants to be there to pick up the pieces.”

For weeks, there have been rumblings about trouble in the Sussexes’ marriage, with Harry and Meghan’s solo schedules only adding fuel to speculation they’re headed for a split.

And according to the royal insider, Meghan is growing more and more worried that Harry will ditch their life in Montecito and return to his former royal bubble in the UK!

“Meghan’s convinced that Harry’s pulling away and William’s behind it all,” the source explains. “Harry’s absence – pretty much since his 40th birthday in September – has been extremely concerning for everyone in Meghan’s circle.”

With Meghan holding down the fort at home with their children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, the source adds she’s “trying to keep her cool and carry on, but behind closed doors the whole scene is a mess.”

“She will hit the roof if Harry decides to make a return to royal life because she’s made it clear she won’t go back to London,” the insider says.

