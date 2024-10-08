Did Kate and Harry secretly meet in London?

He may not have been able to get a look in with his father, King Charles, or brother, Prince William, but there’s one person Prince Harry can always rely on – and that’s his sister-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

During his flying visit to London for the WellChild Awards on September 30, Harry is said to have planned to meet up with Kate – with sources confirming the pair have been in touch in a bid to heal their feud.

“Kate’s loyalty will always be to William, and she wouldn’t do that without his approval,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “Kate has been communicating with Harry, just indirectly, and with William’s knowledge.”

The 42-year-old’s battle with cancer has given her a whole new perspective on life and what’s most important, says our source. Holding a grudge and ghosting Harry just isn’t healthy for anyone.

“Kate has a new appreciation for life and doesn’t want this feud to continue,” our insider says. “She’s been diligently working on ‘defrosting’ William for months now. If there’s one thing they can agree on, it’s that they need to leave the distress and disappointment of the past few years behind.

“Kate believes Harry needs their help and that he deeply wants to come home. As the future queen of England, she’s not going to let Harry and his children be left behind – certainly not if the situation is turning into something it shouldn’t be.”

The Princess of Wales and Prince Harry in happier times. (Credit: Getty)

As far as Harry, 40, is concerned, he could use all the support he can get right now. Flying solo without wife Meghan on his third consecutive overseas trip – to Lesotho, South Africa, straight from the UK – all signs point to the Duke of Sussex distancing himself professionally from his controversial spouse.

“Harry is in desperate need of allies,” our insider says. “Things aren’t going well for him in California and now two big media outlets have slammed Meghan directly.

Her reputation is probably unsalvageable at this point, however not so much Harry’s. He’s taking this chance and running with it. He’s trying to re-establish himself as ‘Prince Harry’ not ‘Meghan’s husband’.

The two couples cut a sombre group in September 2022 after the passing of the Queen. (Credit: Getty)

“He’s absolutely overjoyed to know Kate’s not completely given up on him. It’s been devastating being out in the cold while the family was hit with so many serious crises. But Kate’s diagnosis was a huge wake-up call.

“He holds great remorse over some of his actions, but he never wanted to hurt his old best mate. They were once so close and he can’t bear that he’s not still by her side, helping her navigate palace perils.”

With William, 42, still giving him the cold shoulder, Harry is well aware that Kate is his only hope of opening any sort of dialogue with his brother.

“He knows he’s not out of the woods yet, but he’s determined to not mess up this time,” the insider says. “If he’s ever going to save his kids from an extremely disappointing situation, he’s going to need her help.”