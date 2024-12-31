Did Kate and William renew their vows in Africa?

The Princess of Wales has admitted that going through cancer has left her “grateful for the simple yet important things in life… Of simply loving and being loved.” And her husband Prince William feels the same, so much so that he’s pulled out all the stops to show Kate just how much she means to him – with a second honeymoon and even a romantic vow renewal.

“The hardship of this year has made making time for one another so very, very important,” a royal insider tells Closer.

“Wills is ever the romantic – Kate values their alone time, nothing is more special than having her prince to herself. So he’s planning a romantic getaway, just the two of them.

“And those closest to them wouldn’t be surprised if the royal couple took this time out to reaffirm their wedding vows in a private blessing.”

QUALITY COUPLE TIME

William and Kate, both 42, have been through a lot in their long relationship, but there’s no arguing that the princess’ health battle has been their most difficult hurdle yet.

However, the couple have steadily been heading out of the darkness since Kate ended her treatment in September, and after a festive Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham, they’re looking to kick off the new year with a positive outlook. Starting with “a romantic trip back to Africa, where they’ve shared many special memories as a couple over the years”.

The Royal couple with their children attending church this Christmas (Credit: Getty)

In fact, the stunning scenery of Kenya was the backdrop of William’s long-anticipated proposal back in 2010. While staying at the 55,000-acre Lewa Private Estate, the prince took his bride-to-be up Mt Kenya and popped the question while overlooking the vast mountains and glacial lakes!

“They want to go somewhere secluded,” the source says of the couple’s trip. “Wills has employed a trusted family friend in assisting with this very special private getaway to a place of extreme importance – Africa and the wildlife reserves are a love for them both.

“To have their wedding blessed there after 14 years would be really special.”

ESCAPING IT ALL

Of course, dealing with Kate’s cancer hasn’t been the only issue causing stress for the royal couple over this past year. There’s been King Charles’ own battle with cancer, for which he is still seeking treatment, as well as Queen Camilla’s intermittent health issues.

And the ongoing drama of William’s never-ending feud with younger brother Prince Harry.

“It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life,” William said recently of his challenging 2024.

The couple pictured announcing their engagement (Credit: Getty)

“Trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.”

The prince added, “I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done. But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”

NEW YEAR, NEW START

Despite all the challenges, Kate and William are stronger than ever – no small feat for a couple coming up to 14 years of marriage.

“This has been a tough year for Kate and Wills and a complete emotional rollercoaster,” the insider says.

“He’s confided to friends that everything has been thrown in their path, but he is proud of how they have weathered the storm.”

And after some much-needed time away from it all, the couple will be ready to start the next chapter with their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, by their side.

“Now, after battening down the hatches to emerge stronger, they are more thankful than ever before for their love and their children,” the source says.

