Inside Kate’s secret “Queen lessons” with Charles!

It’s been one of the toughest years the royal family has experienced, with the Princess of Wales and King Charles both battling unexpected health issues, while Queen Camilla was also forced to withdraw from royal engagements as she battled pneumonia – a reminder that the family is vulnerable to illness, just like any other.

But while Catherine’s year-long journey with cancer has consumed her and husband William, both 42, it has also given them a chance to take stock of the future, and their inevitable succession into the roles of King William and Queen Kate.

Behind the scenes, plans are being made for the couple’s eventual succession, with a royal insider revealing to Woman’s Day that the soon-to-be Queen Kate, King Charles, 76, and palace officials are holding secret meetings to discuss plans for how she will navigate her evolving role!

Queen Kate in the making! Royal sources say the princess has been meeting with Charles. (Image: Getty)

QUEEN KATE IS READY!

“It’s not just William who’s been taking private meetings with the King, but Kate too. She and Charles had a private meeting about her stepping up sooner than expected,” reveals a royal insider.

“As you’d imagine, the relationship between the two of them is incredibly close and they’ve been a huge source of comfort to each other through their side-by-side battles against cancer.

“It’s also why Charles has taken great pains to give her plenty of space to recover for the inevitable moment that he and Camilla pass on the baton.”

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith shares with People that instead of throwing them off their path, their joint health issues have brought into sharp focus what they need to do next.

“Although the King is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment,” Sally says. “As a result William is taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate are preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected.

The transition to Queen Kate and King William won’t happen overnight, but it could be sooner than expected. (Image: Getty)

“There’s a sense of calm before the storm… They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives.”

The transition to king and queen won’t happen overnight – the family are mindful of not rushing Kate’s return to royal duties, which is unlikely to be straightforward because both she and the King are dealing with an unpredictable disease.

“Their circumstances will eventually change. Given what the future holds, it would be very sensible to build back slowly and prioritise family time,” a source tells People.

COULD CHARLES’ ABDICATE?

There’s also speculation that King Charles could look to the Danish royal family for how they handled King Frederik and Queen Mary’s succession after Queen Margrethe abdicated.

“Queen Margrethe is able to stand by as key advisor for Frederik and Mary and that’s something that appeals to Charles – and even more so to Kate and William,” our source says. “So it’s become a palace priority to ensure Kate and William have as smooth a transition to power as possible.”

