“He has no choice”: Inside King Charles secret abdication plan

All his life, King Charles waited and prepared for his time on the throne.



But just two years into his reign and staring down the face of cancer, the ailing monarch could be about to do the unexpected – give up the title he waited so long for.



“King Charles came to terms with a short-lived reign many years ago, but he’s definitely finding it harder to hide how difficult things are for him these days,” a royal insider tells Woman’s Day. “He’s a lot weaker and tires easily, and doctors are begging him to slow down.”

King Charles hoped for a long reign, but his days look numbered. (Image: Getty)

WILL KING CHARLES STEP DOWN?

The King, 76, has been leaning on his heir, Prince William, more and more to keep the royal family intact, his schedule dictated by his treatment and limited by his health issues. And as Charles bravely battles on, we’re told he’s been privately struggling over whether abdicating is the noble thing to do.

“Charles will have been told worst and best case scenarios in terms of his health, but it’s clear some of his royal priorities have had to be sidelined,” the source adds.

When Charles started his reign in late 2022 with Queen Camilla by his side, he was the oldest person to ever take the British crown. While he’s been reluctant to relinquish too much power to his eldest son William, there are also reports that he’s held private meetings with William to discuss plans for the future of the throne.

“As devastating as it’s been, he’s had to step away from some of his plans or leave them to William,” the insider explains. “He has no choice.”



Insiders say there’s been a power shift between the father and son lately. (Image: Getty)

SHIFTING POWER

Adding to speculation of a looming abdication, royal courtiers have revealed, “the power dynamic has shifted” between Charles and William since the King’s cancer news in February, when any hopes for his long reign were thrown into uncertainty.

As such, it’s believed “the planning and positioning for the reign of King William V” has begun.

And despite wishing he had more years to shadow his beloved pa and focus on being a dad, William, 42, is ready to take on the throne. Though he’s been candid about making it through “the hardest year” of his life with his father and wife Catherine’s cancer battles, he’s remained steadfast in his loyalty to the monarchy – and his ability to lead it from a much younger age than his father.

A royal source tells Us Weekly William “is preparing behind the scenes for when his ascension happens,” adding, “Like his father, he takes being a success in the royal role very seriously.”

As grateful as Charles is for his son’s support, it’s been bittersweet to think of his time as King ending so soon.

“He knows there’s only so much more he can do, but he has confidence in William,” the source says. “And seeing how Queen Margrethe’s abdication revived the Danish monarchy also gives him some comfort.”

The King and his son have been having private meetings about his future. (Image: Getty)

GRASS MAY BE GREENER

Looking back, concern that his time could be running out seems to have been weighing on Charles’ mind for a while.

It was rebellious son Prince Harry who wrote about those concerns almost two years ago in his memoir – how his father had pleaded with his sons, “Please… don’t make my final years a misery.”

Then, there are the rumours this isn’t the first time Charles has faced a cancer scare. Yet, his recent illness has brought a new perspective – one no longer ruled by his lifelong sense of duty to the palace.

“Cancer has changed him, made him reassess what’s important, and there’s no one he’d rather spend his time with than Camilla,” the insider adds. “Stepping aside could be what gives him more time with her.”

