Bombshell book exposes King Charles’ relationship with Harry, Andrew

Since King Charles took over the throne, it’s been one challenge after another – his cancer battle, a shortage of senior royals, his daughter-in-law Kate’s fight with cancer.

But lately, two disagreeable family members have been causing King Charles more stress than anything else – his rebellious son Prince Harry and King Charles’ scandal-plagued younger brother, Prince Andrew.

Following years of frosty and scarce communication between the father and son, Charles, 75, is unable to mend bridges due to Harry’s ongoing legal battles with the British government over his downgraded security, which has left the king in the impossible situation of his son suing his ministers in his own court.

As for Andrew, the shamed prince’s continued refusal to move out of the lavish Royal Lodge and into a smaller residence has given King Charles no choice but to financially cut him off – to the tune of $2 million a year.



King Charles has had it with his ‘problem princes’, Harry and Andrew. (Image: Getty)

KING CHARLES’ WORST NIGHTMARE

“Charles is having to call on all his skills as a tactician and a diplomat when it comes to his two problematic dukes,” a royal insider tells Woman’s Day.

“It’s almost obscene that a new monarch would have to be dealing with such disrespect and disloyalty – and both situations seem to get worse as the days go by. Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are causing him a right royal headache!”



Royal biographer Robert Hardman’s new book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, has shed more light on why Charles stopped taking his youngest son’s calls and hasn’t met up with him on any of his visits to the UK.

Among other factors, the king’s fear of legal repercussions has been a deciding factor in cutting off Harry, 40.



“This ongoing battle with Harry is testing him at a level even he never thought possible,” the source explains.

“The ongoing court battle over Harry’s security has completely put him in a corner. He’s essentially suing his own dad, so Charles will be under strict legal advice to avoid speaking to Harry for fear he could use something he says against him.”

Prince Harry is effectively suing his father by taking the British Government to court. (Image: Getty)

Indeed, Charles could be concerned about history repeating itself after butler Paul Burrell’s 2002 trial for stealing from Princess Diana sensationally fell apart when the late Queen’s private conversation with him made its way to the courtroom.

The insider adds, “While Charles’ duty to the Crown comes above all, he’s still a dad who knows his son is taking bad advice and there’s nothing he can do about it until Harry stops this litigation madness.”

NO MORE PATIENCE FOR ANDREW

When it comes to Andrew, 64, up until now, big brother Charles has been more than accommodating given his controversial exit from royal life over his ties to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

But there’s only so much the king can take, and after repeated attempts to get Andrew out of the sprawling Windsor estate, Charles has instructed the Keeper of the Privy Purse to stop the flow of cash to his brother.

‘Charles has always had a love-hate thing with Andrew’

“Charles can’t believe Andrew’s being so foolish – he really has some nerve to be playing squatter games after causing irreparable damage to the family’s reputation,” the source explains.



Charles has grown so fed up with Andrew’s disrespect that along with stripping him of his security and income, the insider says, “There’s a wild rumour that his staff leaked some of the details in

Robert’s book, including the story about the Queen wanting Andrew to move into Frogmore. Andrew certainly doesn’t come across well in other tales of tantrums and smashing gates with his Range Rover.”



Adds the source, “Charles has always had a love-hate thing with Andrew and, like Harry, he does worry for his well-being, but this disrespect and defiance of the King’s orders is not something he can ignore.”



