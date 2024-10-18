Live royal tour updates: King Charles and Queen Camilla in Australia

King Charles and Queen Camilla have officially landed in Australia!
Their majesties arrived at Sydney airport on Friday evening and were greeted by a number of Australian dignitaries, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the NSW Governor Margaret Beazley.
The Governor General of Australia, Ms Sam Mostyn AC, was also there, as was the NSW Premier Chris Minns.
Mr Albanese’s fiancé Jodie Haydon and Chris Minns’ mother Cara Minns were also present.
Friday
King Charles and Queen Camilla as they arrive
Sydney airport
The King and Queen arrived at Sydney airport on Friday evening.
Friday
Prime Minister Albanese greets the King as he arrives
Sydney airport
Their majesties were welcomed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese upon arrival at Sydney airport along with his partner Jodie Haydon.
Friday
The King shakes hands with NSW Premier Chris Minns
Sydney airport
Premier of NSW Chris Minns was also at the airport to welcome the royals to the country, here he is pictured shaking hands with King Charles.