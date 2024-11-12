It’s King Charles vs Prince Edward as the fight for the Royal Lodge turns ugly

The Prince and Princess of Wales had no idea their decision not to move into the Royal Lodge would spark an all-out fraternal war that makes William and Harry’s look like a tea party!

With King Charles desperately trying to oust a stubborn Prince Andrew from the 30-room mansion, insiders confirm their younger brother Edward has put his hat in the ring to take command of the estate.

It’s brother versus brother in the battle for the Royal Lodge. (Image: Getty)

ROYAL LODGE BATTLE

“It’s a complete disaster that appears to be getting more complicated the longer it’s dragged out,” says a palace insider.

“Andrew wants it for Beatrice and Eugenie while Edward and Sophie make a compelling financial case in terms of the work that needs to be done.

“But more serious is the matter of the King’s wishes, and he wants it for Camilla. Charles is deeply worried about the Queen being cast aside in the event of his death. And as sad as it is, the entire palace has been preparing for that, even before his diagnosis. So it’s become a huge priority.”

The King’s first reported attempt at evicting Andrew was shortly before ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, revealed her cancer diagnosis in August 2023. No doubt prioritising her wellbeing, Charles agreed to allow the Yorks to remain at the Lodge while she recovered.

However, since then, Charles has had his own shock diagnosis to face. And his priorities have completely changed. “William will inherit control of everything. And even though their relationship is much stronger these days, Charles still worries about Camilla’s future when he’s gone,” adds the insider.

“He wants her to be comfortably set up for life in Windsor.”

One of the biggest cases for removing Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge was that he wasn’t able to cover the costs for all the work needed to be done on the property.

However, reports have now emerged suggesting The Duke of York has raised the money needed for the upkeep. According to The Sunday Times, the 64-year-old’s funds were approved by the Keeper of the Privy Purse, Sir Michael Stevens, as coming from legitimate sources.

This new information comes after King Charles removed his AU$2 million annual personal allowance.

King Charles recently removed Andrew’s personal allowance. (Image: Getty)

ANDREW MUST GO!

As these new reports suggest, Prince Andrew is not going down without a fight.

“He still has a 75-year lease he signed with the Queen and argues that ever since Bertie and Elizabeth in the ’30s, it’s been the family home of the York duchy,” says an insider.

“He wants it to stay in his family until that lease is up in 2078. One problem though, he’s not exactly been a good tenant, has he? He’s got absolutely no way of finding the money to pay for the extremely urgent repairs that had he taken care of, he wouldn’t be facing eviction.”

Royal commentator Hugo Vickers is also in support of Andrew downgrading. “I’m sorry the Queen died before she sorted him out, which she could have done,” he tells The Sun.

“She could have bought him a house somewhere where he would be safe and out of the way and this sort of issue would not be coming up.”

Prince Edward “wants it to stay in his family until the lease is up”. (Image: Getty)

Unlike Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie have been extremely frugal with their fortune, which is why they’ve reportedly stepped forward as the new caretakers of the historic estate.

“Sophie and Edward are serious contenders to take this project on and do an excellent job,” adds the insider.

“They’ve completely thrown a spanner into an already difficult situation, which is why Charles has had to come clean on his somewhat unpopular plan to house Camilla.

“Needless to say, all hell’s broken loose. And if it’s not sorted out soon, there is a push for William to step in and take back the Lodge, just to settle what’s becoming a very uncomfortable fraternal war.”

