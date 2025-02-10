Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh are one of the most rock-solid royal couples.

Advertisement

The pair celebrated 25 years of marriage on 19 June 2024 – but how did their love story begin? We answer all your burning questions here.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh at the wedding on King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark in 2004. (Image: Getty)

How old was Prince Edward when he met Sophie?

Prince Edward was 27 years old when he met his now-wife Sophie in 1987.

Sophie Rhys-Jones was 26 years old at the time.

Advertisement

How did Prince Edward and Sophie meet?

Romance didn’t immediately blossom for Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones when they first met at Capitol Radio in 1987.

In fact, Edward was actually dating Sophie’s friend at the time.

However, they reunited again at a charity event in 1993, and the rest is history.

At the time, Sophie was working as a public relations executive. She co-owned a public relations firm, RJH Public Relations, with her business partner.

Advertisement

After they began dating, rumours swirled that things were becoming serious for the couple as Prince Edward brought Sophie as his guest to royal events and weddings.

The pair were in no rush to settle down and tie the knot, and they dated for many years before announcing their engagement in January 1999.

The pair tied the knot in 1999. (Image: Getty)

Where and when did Sophie and Edward get married?

Prince Edward and Sophie were married on 19 June 1999 in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Advertisement

The ceremony was a relatively small affair and was less formal than most other royal weddings.

There was an intimate guest list and no military involvement at the service.

How many children do Prince Edward and Sophie have?

Edward and Sophie have two children together: one daughter and one son.

Lady Louise was born on 8 November 2003 and James, Earl of Wessex was born on 17 December 2007.

Advertisement

Sophie has previously spoken about wanting her children to live as normal lives as possible and thus chose not to give Louise and James royal titles, but rather noble titles instead.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in 2020, the Duchess Sophie said: “We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.”

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie with their children, Louise and James. (Image: Getty)

Is Sophie a working royal?

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is a working royal within the British royal family, and has stepped up even more in terms of attending engagements lately.

Advertisement

While King Charles is treated for cancer and Catherine, Princess of Wales recovers from abdominal surgery, Sophie is one of many royal women who has taken on more royal duties.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use