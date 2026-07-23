Beatrice left ‘horrified and humiliated’ as Edoardo’s latest move fuels separation rumours

Princess Beatrice is reportedly reeling as her marriage to Edoardo ‘Edo’ Mapelli Mozzi hangs by a thread, following a series of family scandals, high-society partying, and a sudden radio silence on social media.

Advertisement

With the couples sixth wedding anniversary coming and going, royal fans were quick to notice Edo remained uncharacteristically silent after years of publicly posting for romantic celebrations.

Rumours have been swirling for months about trouble in paradise, with the Daily Mail reporting last month that Edo was “behaving as if he was single” as he partied in St Tropez while Beatrice was sick in bed.

The details emerged amid reports Beatrice had been “drowning her sorrows” on the trip as speculation mounted into the state of her marriage – and now insiders say Edo’s social media silence “speaks volumes”.

Beatrice pictured in St Tropez. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

“It really doesn’t look good,” one source tells Woman’s Day. “Even in the best case scenario, this proves he’s clearly in no mood to celebrate the relationship, or even try to put an end to all the rumours that have been swirling for months now about trouble in the marriage.”

Beatrice and Edo ‘more disconnected’ than ever’

For a couple that previously expressed their affection publicly, the sudden shift in tone is stark. Friends and royal watchers alike note that in happier times, Edo was “always first to shout his love for Beatrice from the rooftops.” Now, his choice to lay low during a key moment is raising serious red flags.

“Naturally, a lot of people are taking it as strong evidence that he’s got one foot out the door and that divorce seems to be inevitable.. The timing is suspicious, and it comes at a time where they seem more disconnected than ever.”

Insiders believe there are “serious red flags” in Edo and Beatrice’s marriage. (Credit: Backgrid)

Advertisement

Beatrice left ‘praying for a miracle’ amid family dramas

Beyond party trips, sources allege a deeper wedge has been driven between the couple following ongoing fallout from scandals surrounding Beatrice’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Rather than leaning in to support his wife, Edo has reportedly put physical distance between them.

“He’s been pulling away from her more and more ever since this scandal erupted with her parents. Edo bolts to America or other far-flung places seemingly any chance he gets, so in that sense he’s the one who’s left her high and dry,” the insider claims.

Sources say Edo is pulling away from Beatrice. (Credit: Backgrid)

While Princess Beatrice is said to be “hanging in there and praying for a miracle,” those around her fear the damage may already be done.

Advertisement

“The word is that Beatrice is horrified and humiliated right now… She was already reeling from the way he behaved in the South of France, and now he seems to have totally turned his back on her when she needs him the most.”

With public radio silence marking their recent anniversary, insiders close to the situation are preparing for the worst, describing his cold detachment as “another nail that’s being hammered into their marital coffin.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.