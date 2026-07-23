Fake friends and secret family codes: Inside Prince George’s unusual security training!

Prince George is preparing for one of the biggest milestones of his young life: swapping royal duties-in-training for life behind the famous gates of Eton College.

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But before the future King begins his new chapter at the prestigious Berkshire school, he is reportedly being taught a lesson more important than any textbook: how to know who he can trust.

For most teenagers, starting a new school means worrying about friendships, fitting in and finding their place. For George, there is an added challenge — learning to recognise who is genuinely interested in him and who may simply be drawn to his royal status.

Amoung the advice George has reportedly received is how to spot “fake friends” — people who may try to get close to him for the wrong reasons.

Reports suggest George has undergone unusual security training, learned judo and been taught how to identify people with less-than-genuine motives.

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Unlike his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry’s teenage years at Eton, George is entering a world of smartphones, social media and instant sharing — where one private moment can quickly become public.

Life is about to look very different for the young prince! (Credit: Getty)

“So much has changed since William and Harry attended. Poor George has so much more to be wary of, especially with social media, but he is ready and looking forward to it,” a palace source tells Woman’s Day.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has also highlighted privacy as one of George’s biggest challenges, with the online world creating new pressures for young royals.

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“The biggest challenge won’t be academics or making friends. It’ll be balancing Prince George’s privacy with the reality that every classmate has TikTok,” she told Page Six.

Meanwhile, our source says, “George is a smart young boy who knows what to look out for and what to do if he ever feels unsafe.”

William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are understood to have spent years preparing George, Princess Charlotte and even Prince Louis for life in the digital age, encouraging open conversations at home about trust, safety and technology.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Credit: Getty)

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“Nothing is off limits in the Waleses’ household,” our source adds. “They speak openly about everything, especially when it comes to protecting the children and giving them the skills and knowledge they need.”

Meanwhile, we’re told George does not currently have a phone but is expected to get one before starting Eton — with limited access and no internet.

“It will mainly be for family contact and emergencies,” our insider explains.

And, in true royal fashion, even his contact list is expected to come with an extra layer of privacy, with discreet names and security measures used to help keep his details protected.

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On top of that, the Prince and Princess of Wales have also helped-ease George’s transition by ensuring he already knows several boys who will be joining him at the school.

“That certainly helps, and William and Catherine have also gotten to know their parents, so they feel much more comfortable about it all.”

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