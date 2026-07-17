‘Ice cold’: Humiliated Meghan ‘cuts ties’ amid ‘sadness’ over Royal reunion 

The inner circle of the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly shrinking yet again.

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For years, royal author and journalist Omid Scobie was widely regarded as Meghan Markle’s fiercest media champion. But according to bombshell new reports from industry insider Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice, the relationship between the Duchess and her most loyal public defender has gone “ice cold” – and sources claim it wasn’t Omid’s choice to walk away, citing an ongoing “pattern” when it comes to Meghan and her inner circle.

‘Meghan was his biggest story’: Inside the fallout of Meghan and royal journalist Omid Scobie

Sources are speculating that Meghan has moved on from her professional relationship with Omid Scobie. (Credit: Getty)

While Meghan and Scobie have consistently denied being close personal friends, palace insiders have long insisted that he was one of her most valuable strategic allies during the height of the Megxit storm. Because of that tight history, sources say the sudden distance between them speaks volumes.

“There is no way Omid walked away,” an insider revealed to Naughty But Nice. “Meghan was his biggest story, his meal ticket. If someone ended this relationship, it wasn’t him.”

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Instead, sources allege that Meghan simply did what she is frequently accused of doing when a professional relationship has run its course: she moved on.

According to those close to the situation, the sudden freeze-out aligns with a broader behavioural pattern that has left a trail of former friends and allies in the rearview mirror.

“She has a pattern,” another insider claimed. “People are incredibly valuable until they aren’t. Once she feels she’s gotten what she needs, she cuts ties and rarely looks back.”

“Omid built a career covering Meghan,” a source noted. “Walking away from your biggest story doesn’t make sense. Being pushed aside does.”

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“Neither Meghan nor Scobie has commented on the current state of their relationship,” royal commentator Rob Schute wrote. “But insiders say one thing is clear: once Meghan no longer saw a role for her most loyal public defender, the relationship quietly faded away.”

‘Humiliated’: Lingering tension remains after Meghan and Harry’s UK visit

Harry and Meghan’s UK trip made major headlines for weeks. (Credit: Getty)

This sudden shift in Meghan’s media allies comes at a highly volatile time for the Sussexes. The couple were recently in the UK with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for a deeply private and tightly guarded family meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House.

While the meeting marked the first time the King had seen his California-based grandchildren in four years, the trip was reportedly shadowed by an underlying sense of lingering tension, with Prince William and Princess Catherine were noticeably absent from the family gathering.

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Proving that the icy rift between the brothers is far from thawing, a royal insider previously told Woman’s Day that it was “highly unlikely” William wanted anything to do with Harry.

“All the signals and talk out of the Palace is that he’s fully washed his hands with them and intends to keep his distance,” the source noted. “[And] for Harry and Meghan, it’s very much one step at a time right now.”

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Meghan would have felt “humiliated” by the media spectacle that surrounded Harry and Charles’ reunion.

Meghan was initially expected to join Harry on the UK leg of his visit, but remained in Europe due to security concerns, only returning with the kids for the brief and private meeting with King Charles.

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Other sources told PEOPLE that despite Meghan being “very supportive” of Harry, she lets him lead when it comes to his family.

“There’s a lot of sadness over how the week unfolded,” the source said.

With her UK reception more hostile than ever and the royal family still deeply fractured, insiders say it is more crucial than ever for Meghan to control the narrative, something that is at odds with her pushing her closest media ally away.

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