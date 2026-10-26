‘Absolutely furious’: Meghan & Kate’s shock run-in

The Princess of Wales and Duchess Meghan haven’t exchanged a word in four years, but since the latter returned to British soil, the sisters-in-law have no doubt been dreading the very real possibility of an awkward run-in.

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In fact, they’ve already had a near-miss, when Meghan had lunch with activist Malala Yousafzai at Claridge’s hotel – while Kate was mere minutes away riding the London Underground line past Mayfair!

“Meghan’s meeting with Malala was a little too close to home for Kate. Even though she’s tucked away at Windsor most of the time, Claridge’s is one of her favourite spots for a discreet lunch,” a royal insider tells Woman’s Day.

Meghan is on a mission to win over the British public. Credit: Getty.

“She and William have dined there many times, so it’s understandable that it might irk Kate to see Meghan swanning about on her old turf.”

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Sending a clear message

While we’re told every care has been taken to ensure Catherine, 44, doesn’t unexpectedly find herself mingling in the same social circles as Meghan, 45, the Duchess of Sussex may see things a little differently.

“It would be a mistake to underestimate Meghan,” the source explains. “She knows it would be the money shot to have her and Kate staring each other down across a restaurant. Her making a big show of her Claridge’s outing is sending a clear message that it will be Kate’s team who has to work around avoiding her – because frankly, Meghan would love a public face-off with Kate.”

Just like the feud between their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, whispers of a rift between Kate and Meghan refuse to go away. Now, being in such close proximity once again has them both hypersensitive to any underhanded tactics.

One such instance – Kate’s Tube ride through London at peak time with 11-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, which Meghan apparently saw as a “calculated” swipe at her ongoing security concerns for her kids, Archie and Lilibet.

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Kate remains poised in public despite the drama. Credit: Getty.

“Meghan believes Catherine knew exactly what she was doing,” a source tells Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice. “Harry and Meghan say Britain is too dangerous for their children, then Catherine casually takes Charlotte on the Tube.”

‘Absolutely furious’

As for Kate, other UK reports suggest she was left reeling over the Sussexes’ “performative” walkabout in Nottingham.

“Kate is absolutely furious and has reached breaking point after Harry and Meghan’s latest pseudo-royal appearance,” a source says. “She’s spent years biting her tongue… but she feels enough is enough when it comes to Meghan’s games.”

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Yet there seems to be no end in sight to the animosity between the Waleses and the Sussexes, even after Harry’s assurance last week that he “of course” wants to reconcile with his older brother. In remarks that many saw as a thinly veiled dig at William, Harry quipped, “Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out.”

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