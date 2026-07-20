Queen Mary and Margrethe clash over Prince Christian’s love life: “Let him sow his wild oats!”

Even reigning royals have to deal with meddling family members, and for Queen Mary, it’s her mother-in-law Margrethe who seems to be overstepping her mark.

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The issue? Whether Mary’s eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, is too young to settle down, as speculation about a possible engagement to Emma Nygaard Fritzen gains traction.

The prince won’t propose without Mary’s blessing. (Image: Mega)

THE MARRIAGE DEBATE

According to a Danish royal insider, Mary believes that at just 20 years old, her son is still too young to make such a huge life commitment, while his grandmother is more traditional – and is openly “encouraging” the young couple to formalise their union.

“Christian and Emma have the same interests and hopes for the future, and Margrethe has commented on how mature she is,” the source tells Woman’s Day.

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“But Mary is convinced they’re both still too young and would like them to experience more of the world before tying themselves to a royal marriage.”

While Emma, 21, is a student in the thick of fun festival weekends and travelling with her friends, Mary was a 31-year-old woman with an established career behind her when she became engaged to King Frederik.

It’s that difference in life experience that has Mary, 54, concerned for Emma just as much as Christian, who has at least had years of guidance towards working royal life.

“Mary knows better than anyone that royal life is all-consuming – and the last thing she wants is for Christian to feel he ‘owes’ Emma for some imagined ‘sacrifice’ she’s made in joining the family,” adds the insider.

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“Mary, to her credit, is concerned Emma will regret being thrown straight into the royal fold without making her own mark on the world.”

Margrethe, on the other hand, is looking at Christian’s eagerness to marry as a way to avoid the mistakes of the past.

Her eldest son Fred notoriously lived an independent, playboy lifestyle before he met and proposed to Mary when he was 35, and sources say Margrethe, 86, would rather not relive those scandalous times with her grandson.

“Margrethe thinks it would be a mistake to let Christian sow his wild oats before settling down, like she did with his father,” the insider says.

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Christian and Emma are “very much in love”. (Image: Instagram)

PUT TO THE TEST

Christian and Emma’s seemingly on-off relationship is another factor to take in when contemplating their future.

Though they’re in a solidly smitten phase now, they’ve already faced rumours of a split, and their dedication will certainly be put to the test in August when the crown prince begins the next stage in his military career.

Christian will soon leave Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen for the barracks at Hovelte, where he will serve as a platoon commander in the Royal Guard.

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It’s a pivotal chapter for the royal, who will oversee the training and command of a group of recruits.

The insider adds of his next personal steps, “Christian has been open about his plans for a future with Emma and is ready to pop the question, but he’s not going to do so without the full approval of his parents.”

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