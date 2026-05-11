New royal murder plot has ‘struck fear’ into Queen Mary’s heart

Queen Mary was “horrified” to hear about the terrifying plot against the two young princesses of the Netherlands and insiders say she and King Frederik have called for a “full security review” for their own children.

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“This was a little too close to home and it’s struck fear in Mary’s heart,” says an insider.

“They’re so vulnerable being in the public eye – it’s what keeps her awake at night. She and Frederik feel they need more security for all of them. Mary’s been hugging her girls a lot tighter since the news broke.”

It’s not the first time the Dutch princesses have been under attack. (Image: Getty)

Details of an alleged plot to attack Princess Catharina-Amalia, 22, known as Amalia, and Princess Alexia, 20, of the Netherlands came to light last week as a suspect was due to attend court.

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In early February, a man was allegedly found in possession of two axes bearing the words “Alexia”, “Mossad” (the Israeli national intelligence agency), and the Nazi salute “Sieg heil”, according to the Associated Press.

He was also reportedly carrying handwritten notes with the words “Amalia”, “Alexia” and “bloodbath”, which led investigators to suspect he may have been targeting the king and queen’s two eldest daughters.

The sisters are the children of King Willem-Alexander, 59, and Queen Maxima, 54, who also have a younger daughter, Princess Ariane, 19.

It’s not the first time Amalia has faced serious threats.

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In 2022, she was forced to leave student housing while studying at the University of Amsterdam due to security concerns, later relocating to Madrid to finish her studies.

“Of course, it was strange circumstances that made me go there,” she said at the time, according to Bild.

“I’m still very grateful to everyone who made it possible for me to walk around there in freedom. I managed to find a little more freedom there than was possible here.”

The Danish royals want a full security review following the alleged attack. (Image: Getty)

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CLOSE TO HOME

The latest developments have shaken Mary who, along with Frederik, is great friends with Queen Maxima and her husband Willem.

“Mary has been on the phone to Maxima and is doing everything she can to support her friend during this time,” the insider shares.

“She knows how much this has upset the girls and of course it’s struck a chord of fear in her, too.

“She hasn’t slept well since her father’s passing, and this situation in Amsterdam has only added to her anxiety. She’s worried about the children going off to school when things are so uncertain.”

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According to royal insiders, Mary and Fred are not taking any chances with their four children.

While Christian’s currently undertaking military training, attention has turned to the vulnerability of the younger siblings.

“They’re all scared, especially Isabella and the twins, who are now facing increased security around them at all times, even during school,” the source says.

“Isabella will soon finish at Oregard Gymnasium and plans are already in place to bolster security around her graduation.

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“They’ve always led relatively free lives – going to festivals and parties – but this has made things feel much more real. Even Isabella has reflected on how risky some of that freedom may have been.”

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