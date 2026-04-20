Queen Mary’s siblings fly to Denmark to be by her side following father’s death

Queen Mary’s three siblings have travelled from Australia to Denmark just one week after the death of their father, John Dalgleish Donaldson.

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Jane Stephens, Patricia Bailey, and John Stuart Donaldson made the long trip to be with Mary for the confirmation of her youngest children, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, held at Fredensborg Palace on Saturday.

It was a week of both grief and celebration for the family.

The Danish Royal Family at Vincent and Josephine’s confirmation. (Credit: Getty)

The confirmation ceremony brought together royals and close family and friends. King Felipe VI of Spain was among the guests, along with King Frederik’s brother Prince Joachim, his wife Princess Marie – who flew in from the US – and the King’s nephews Count Nikolai and Count Felix, who were seen warmly greeting the family on the palace steps.

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King Frederik and Queen Mary walked with their four children from their private residence on the palace grounds to the chapel before the ceremony. The twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 15, led the way, followed by Crown Prince Christian, 20, and Princess Isabella, 19.

Queen Mary wore a dark navy suit and sapphire jewels, keeping her look low-key as the family observes a period of mourning. Former Queen Margrethe II made a brief appearance on the steps and was also seen inside the chapel during the service.

Mary’s brother John and King Felipe were both seated in the front row = both are godfathers to Prince Vincent. John is also a godfather to Princess Josephine, as is Mary’s sister Patricia.

Mary’s siblings at her wedding in 2004. (Credit: Getty)

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It is the first time in many years that so many of Queen Mary’s Australian family have made the trip to Denmark together. Jane, Patricia, and John were joined by their own children, with nieces and nephews also travelling for the occasion.

Their presence, so soon after losing their father, showed just how close the Donaldson siblings are – and how much it meant to be by Mary’s side.

After the ceremony, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine spoke briefly to the media. Speaking about the loss of their grandfather, they shared, “It’s been incredibly difficult for me and the entire family, and we miss him so much,” But he will always be in our hearts. We’re so saddened by what happened, especially since it was right before our confirmation. But we know he’s with us. We miss him dearly, and it brings us peace to know he’s in a better place now.”

Mary with her father John. (Credit: Instagram)

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With all four Donaldson siblings already in Europe, there is speculation that their trip may not be over just yet.

John Dalgleish Donaldson was originally from Scotland, and there is quiet speculation that he may be buried there – alongside his first wife and the mother of his children, Henrietta Clark Horne.

If that is the case, having Jane, Patricia, and John already on this side of the world makes it a natural time to hold a private memorial in Scotland together, without having to make another long trip from Australia in the coming weeks.

No official announcement has been made about funeral arrangements, and the family is keeping those plans private. But with the siblings lingering in Europe, many believe there may be one final farewell still to come.

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