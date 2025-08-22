Why she misses home: Queen Mary talks about life in Australia

Queen Mary has opened up about what she misses most about Australia in a new interview.

The 53-year-old will appear on the Danish television show Søren Vester’s Garden — Biodiversity and Castle Gardens, to give a tour of the gardens surrounding Fredensborg Palace.

“I never imagined that I would participate in a program about gardens. My knowledge of gardens is at a booming level and was brought to life after we planted a small wild garden in Fredensborg,” the Danish royal captioned a post on Instagram announcing the upcoming episode.

“Although nature has always had a great importance in my life, the joy of our wild garden still caught me.

(Credit: Instagram/ Søren Vester’s Garden — Biodiversity and Castle Gardens)

“It was a pleasure to show Søren Vester this part of our garden, which is both a small contribution to biodiversity and ‘wild’ beautiful.”

While walking through the grounds of the family’s summer home north of Copenhagen, Mary spoke about the difference between the Australian landscape and the Danish landscape.

“I spent a lot of time out in the bush, in the forest,” Queen Mary told the show’s host, Søren Vester.”Where I lived, there was forest on one side and beach on the other. How lucky can you be. I had it all.

The Aussie royal said both countries were beautiful but vastly different.

“﻿Tasmania is dramatic, or varied, with rainforest and bush and cliffs and mountains. Denmark is a country with flat expanses and flat landscapes and forests and coastlines and fields.

“And if we talk about forests, then the Danish forest is very exotic to me — it is beautiful, friendly, welcoming and soft.

“The Tasmanian ‘bush’ is hard, harsh, dangerous, dry and sharp, but also beautiful.”

Credit: Instagram/ Søren Vester’s Garden — Biodiversity and Castle Gardens.

In July, a source told Woman’s Day Mary might join her daughter Isabella in Australia when she moves here to attend university.

“The saddest part about Mary wanting to join Isabella in Australia is that Frederik seems to be doing little to stop her,” a royal insider said.

“Naturally, Mary will be going over anyway to make sure her daughter’s set up properly and safely, but a growing number of friends think there’s every chance that Mary won’t be coming back

in a hurry.”

As Woman’s Day previously reported, Mary and Fred had set aside the European summer break to focus on getting their marriage back on track.

“It’s hard to pretend there’s not unresolved issues festering away and Mary’s found their summer together to be another lost opportunity for Fred to make things right,” the insider said in July.

“It’s coming up to two years since those photos of Fred came out and Mary’s world was turned upside down, only to then turn in another direction with Queen Margrethe’s abdication.

“Mary has been doing her best to heal and try to move on, but it’s put a wedge between her and Fred and frankly, her heart’s still broken.”

