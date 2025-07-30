A family crisis has Queen Mary worried!

The Danish royal household are facing some trying times ahead Queen Mary is weighing up a big move.

Advertisement

It’s not unusual for a young royal to take a gap year, but Princess Isabella’s big plans to move to Australia have apparently thrown the Danish royal household into turmoil – with whispers Queen Mary could go with her!

Danish media has revealed the princess, 18, is looking to spread her wings from the palace and see what life would be like studying or travelling in her mother’s native Australia, where she’s spent many family holidays over the years, particularly in Mary’s hometown of Tasmania.

As speculation about marriage trouble with Fred continues, royal insiders say their oldest daughter is providing Mary, 53, “the perfect cover” to head home.

“The saddest part about Mary wanting to join Isabella in Australia is that Frederik seems to be doing little to stop her,” a royal insider says.

Advertisement

“Naturally, Mary will be going over anyway to make sure her daughter’s set up properly and safely, but a growing number of friends think there’s every chance that Mary won’t be coming back

in a hurry.”

A HOUSEHOLD DIVIDED

Fred and Christian will be tied up with royal duties. (Image: MEGA)

With Fred’s place on the throne in Denmark and their oldest son, Crown Prince Christian, 19, continuing to learn the royal ropes under his father’s guidance, a divided household could be a real possibility for the Danish royals.

While Isabella is free to pursue a gap year anywhere she likes, her 14-year-old siblings, twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, are still at a crucial time in their schooling in Copenhagen.

Advertisement

For Mary, a change of scenery could be just the thing she needs after the ongoing strain ever since Fred, 57, was seen on a night out in Madrid with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova.

As Woman’s Day previously reported, Mary and Fred had set aside the European summer break to focus on getting their marriage back on track, but an insider says even clearing their royal schedule hasn’t set their relationship on the steady path they’d hoped.

“It’s hard to pretend there’s not unresolved issues festering away and Mary’s found their summer together to be another lost opportunity for Fred to make things right,” the insider says.

“It’s coming up to two years since those photos of Fred came out and Mary’s world was turned upside down, only to then turn in another direction with Queen Margrethe’s abdication.

Advertisement

“Mary has been doing her best to heal and try to move on, but it’s put a wedge between her and Fred and frankly, her heart’s still broken.”

The royal couple will soon mark 25 years since they met at the Sydney Olympics, and insiders say the sentimental anniversary has had them hoping they’ll be able to recapture the magic in their relationship despite their hardships.

“Essentially, they’re carrying out their duties as King and Queen, but the growing rumour is that behind closed doors, unless a miracle happens, it’s not looking good for their marriage,” the source says.

“The hope is that this is just a temporary separation, but it’s going to be unbelievably difficult for her to leave Isabella in Australia and return to what is becoming a lonely life in Copenhagen.”

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.