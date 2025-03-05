Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
From small-town Aussie to international royal: Queen Mary’s style evolution

It's been a true style journey for the Tassie girl.
In an amazing turn of events that would normally be reserved only for fictional fairy tales, Mary Donaldson became a real-life Princess, becoming Queen Mary.

It’s a love story we’ll never tire of: The 28-year-old was at Sydney’s Slip Inn pub during the 2000 Olympics, and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark just so happened to be there. The pair started chatting and instantly hit it off, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The Danish royal couple have been together since 2000. (Credit: Getty)

As a princess, Mary had a lot to learn about royal protocol when she wed into the Danish monarchy, and clothing was a big part of it. Through the years we’ve seen a big change in the Tasmanian local’s style, but she’s taken it all in her stride.

She swapped casual jeans for tailored suits and has built an incredible collection of frocks and evening gowns in the decades since she became a royal – and we can’t get enough of her style.

Take a look at the fashion evolution of Queen Mary as she transformed from a Sydney real-estate agent to a Princess.

Queen Mary and King Frederik

Gala Dinner at Presidential Palace

March 2025, Finland

Queen Mary appeared at a gala dinner at the Presidential Palace in Finland in a stunning sequinned gown.

Queen Mary

Ministry of Education EliteForsk awards

February 2025, Copenhagen

In a stunning dress and coral pink combo, Queen Mary looked simple yet elegant for the Ministry of Education and Research’s EliteForsk awards at the Black Diamond in Copenhagen.

King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark

New Year’s Reception

January 2025, Copenhagen

King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark attended the New Year’s reception for officers from the armed forcesin a stunning long sleeve ash dress.

Queen Mary

New Year’s Gala Dinner

January 2025, Copenhagen

Queen Mary looked incredible during a New Year’s Gala at Amalienborg Palace on January 1, 2025.

Coronation

January 2024, Copenhagen

As she ascended the throne, following the abdication of Queen Margrethe, Mary wore a white Soeren Le Schmidt dress. She paid tribute to the colours of the Danish flag, adding red jewels to her ensemble.

Coronation

January 2024, Copenhagen

Mary’s reign will usher in a new style era, as she transforms her look once more from Princess to Queen.

New Year’s banquet 2024

January 2024, Copenhagen

Less than a day after it was announced she would soon become Queen, Mary stepped out at the New Year’s banquet the epitome of elegance and grace.

November 2023, Copenhagen

The ultimate power suit.

Christmas stamps at City Hall, in Copenhagen

November 2023, Copenhagen

She looked as glamorous as ever when she unveiled the 2023 Christmas stamps in Copenhagen.

Royal Swedish Opera’s jubilee performance

September 2003, Stockholm

Mary stunned in this strapless black and white dress when she attended the Royal Swedish Opera’s jubilee performance alongside Frederik in September 2023.

Coronation

May 2023, London

Princess Mary was a vision in purple at the coronation of King Charles III.

April 2023, Fiji

April 2023, Fiji

Mary wore a beautiful and bright – but also tasteful – dress when she met with Fiji’s President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere and his wife.

April 2023, Milan

April 2023, Milan

The 51-year-old looked elegant in a white and blue pleated skirt and long black sleeve shirt as she attended the 2023 Milan Design Week.

Princess Mary Zanzibar 2022

November 2022, Zanzibar

Princess Mary looked casual but classy during a visit to Zanzibar in November 2022. Opting for a previously worn sage wrap skirt with a tucked in white blouse and metallic gold sandals, the royal glowed as she attended a commission meeting.

September 2022, Denmark

Mary donned this vibrant pink gown for a special royal event at Christiansborg Castle with her husband, Prince Frederik. The stunning David Andersen gown was a recycled style statement, as Mary previously wore it to a gala dinner honouring Denmark’s Armed Forces in September 2017. She also accessorised with the same tiara she wore on her wedding day.

September 2022, New York

Jetting to the US for a rare visit, Princess Mary paired a sleek black blazer with a printed dress from Jonathan Simkhai as she visited Scandinavia House in New York. She added a touch of edge to the frock with a pair of Rockstud Green Leather Pumps by Valentino.

September 2022, Denmark

Princess Mary made one of her most elegant appearances of the year at Queen Margrethe’s Golden Jubilee Gala Dinner in an upcycled Jesper Høvring dress, adding an elegant new layer of black lace. She paired it with the Danish Ruby Parure Tiara and matching necklace for a truly regal effect.

September 2022, Denmark

For Queen Margrethe’s Golden Jubilee Gala Mary rewore this divine gown by Lasse Spangenberg, accessorising with the iconic Cartier ‘Love’ yellow gold bracelet. She also donned the Ruby & Spinel necklace and tiara for the elegant occasion.

August 2022, Denmark

We love a relatable princess! Mary wore this chic coral suit from Scanlan Theodore with a pair of casual sneakers as she headed to the Presentation of the Ministry of Education and Research’s National Teaching Award. She then changed into a set of nude python pumps by Gianvito Rossi for the event.

Odense Flower Festival August 2022

August 2022, Denmark

Princess Mary caught all eyes on the Odense Flower Festival red carpet in this purple and white floral midi dress from Erdem. With gold accessories and her hair flowing free, the royal owned this elegant look.

March 2022, Denmark

From the cosy CO blouse, to the printed Valentino skirt and knee-high Aquazzura stiletto boots, this was an outfit that cemented Mary’s status as a style icon in 2022.

March 2022, Denmark

Hard at work for the Mary Foundation, the princess gave a masterclass in elegance with this green number by Danish designer Søren Le Schmidt.

February 2022, Denmark

Here Mary poses wearing the traditional Greenlandic national costume in honour of her connection to the nation.

February 2022, Denmark

What a fashionable reunion! Mary donned an all-black outfit with a chic contrasting white coat (which she’s been spotted in before) as she met up with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in Copenhagen.

February 2022, Denmark

She can certainly pull off a suit too – this purple velvet Temperley London set went perfectly with her subtle jewels.

January 2022, Denmark

A vocal supporter of sustainable fashion, Mary recycled this embellished pink Claes Iversen coat for an outing to open the exhibition “Mary and the Crown Princesses” before her birthday in 2022.

January 2022, Denmark

The Australian-born royal looked every bit a princess in this divine embellished Lasse Spangenberg gown for a series of official birthday portraits. Up close, the details on her dress, jewellery and tiara – which is Queen Ingrid’s Ruby Parure – are even more gorgeous.

January 2022, Denmark

Mary was the picture of casual elegance in this all-white outfit as she sat for a portrait ahead of her 50th birthday in 2022.

January 2022, Denmark

After a short bout of COVID-19, the princess was back in style for her first royal engagement of 2022, opting for a monochrome outfit with a Gabriela Hearst frock and matching Oscar de la Renta cape.

September 2021, Milan

For a roundtable meeting at the Museo Nazionale della Scienza e della Tecnologia Leonardo da Vinci, Mary looked youthful and chic in this Carolina Herrera polka dot silk shirt dress.

September 2021, Milan

At a Milan Design Week event where she unveiled her own sustainably made portrait, Mary donned this blush pink Marc Jacobs dress and snakeskin heels.

September 2021, Denmark

Mary stunned in this $265 H&M Conscious dress she had tailored into a skirt. The future queen styled the midi length piece with an off-the-shoulder black top and a pair of $1,225 mesh panelled pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

June 2021, Denmark

For a second soccer match in June, Mary flipped her look, opting for a casual white dress and luxe Alexander McQueen blazer, topping it off with a brown bag by Chloe. She tied the look together with simple brown accessories, including a thin belt and heeled sandals.

June 2021, Denmark

Mary showed us the power of a monochromatic look at a UEFA EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland in June. Pairing a red Hugo Boss blouse with a pair of slacks in the same shade and a matching bag, Mary set off the all-red look with a chic cream coat.

May 2021, Denmark

Mary went all-out for her son, Prince Christian’s confirmation in May, donning a chic Iris and Ink satin polka dot dress and matching navy fascinator. She completed the look with a pair of nude, point-toe pumps, which really are her staple shoe. The Crown Princess also wore a family heirloom brooch known as the Connaught sapphire brooch, which has been in the Danish royal family since the 1870s.

April 2021, Denmark

The Crown Princess donned this chic tailored pantsuit for a visit to the UNFPA State Of World Population Report Release in April, 2021 in Denmark. She paired her menswear-inspired ensemble with grey point-toe pumps, a long necklace and – of course – a face mask to complete her look.

September 2020, Denmark

Mary’s chic blazer was a crowd favourite, as it was an elevated version of the classic staple. The Max Mara style features a mock neck and zipper closure, and Mary added a smart black and gold belt to create extra definition at her waist.

September 2020, Denmark

Mary kept it low-key for the official inauguration of the Australian War Monument on September 17, 2020 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Styling her hair into a sleek up-do, the future queen paired a tailored black blazer with a patterned Ralph Lauren dress and her signature nude heels.

August 2020, Denmark

For an August engagement by the sea, the princess wore the classic combination of a black skirt and white blouse. She mixed it up by wearing a shirt with small puff sleeves and a delicate pattern across it, opting for black wedge sandals over her usual closed-toe pumps.

June 2020, Denmark

Mary donned a sleek a-line dress for the opening of an art exhibition celebrating Queen Margrethe II of Denmark in June, 2020. Featuring a belted waist, button-up neckline and demure short sleeves, Mary looked radiant in the cream Belulah style, which she paired with matching pumps and a contrasting clutch.

The Danish royals have shared a gorgeous new photo of their family amid a difficult time.

(Credits: (Kongehuset))

March 2020, Denmark

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, Princess Mary stayed connected with her fans on social media, providing an insight into how she and her family were coping in lockdown. She shared this lovely family portrait with Frederik and their four children on the official Danish royal family’s Instagram account.

And she proved that even while she’s keeping things casual at home, Mary still looked incredibly stylish in this chic knit and jeans outfit – she even matched her boots to her jumper!

CPM Pant suit

March 2020, Denmark

The Crown Princess looked incredible in this chic pant suit – with a red coat twist! Attending a launch with The Mary Foundation, the Danish royal turned heads as she was snapped entering the event.

Mary in Paris – October 2019 – 3

And a few hours later, her evening look knocked it out of the park once again – we’re obsessed with this cap-sleeved blue embroidered gown!

Mary in Paris – October 2019 2

To wrap up the whirlwind tour, Mary wore one of the world’s most iconic textured fabrics in the most appropriate place – Chanel-esque tweed, which was born and bred in Paris!

Mary in Paris – October 2019 – 4

On Day two, Mary looked elegant in this beautiful white long-sleeved frock.

Mary in Paris – October 2019 – 5

She followed up a stunning start to the Parisian tour by wearing a gorgeous polka dot number later that evening. Frederik couldn’t keep his eyes off her!

Mary in Paris – October 2019

October 2019, Paris

Parisian perfection! Crown Princess Mary kicked off a three-day tour of Paris in October 2019 wearing this gorgeous blue and white midi dress.

Crown Princess Mary October 2019

October 2019, Denmark

Jackie Kennedy reborn! The Crown Princess channelled sixties chic at the official opening of the Danish Parliament.

Mary September 2019

September 2019, Norway

She may be a Danish royal but Mary honoured her Aussie roots with this stunning Zimmerman dress at the confirmation ceremony of Norway’s Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

mary august 2019

August 2019, Denmark

The future Danish queen isn’t afraid to re-wear clothes though, including this stunning orange H&M frock.

Floral headpiece

June 2019, Denmark

Mary rocked the hell out of this gorgeous floral headpiece in June at the celebrations of the 800 year anniversary of the Danish flag in Vordingborg, Denmark. We’re filing this picture away for inspiration when the Spring Racing Carnival rolls around!

Tartan 2

March 2019, Texas

While on an official royal visit to Texas, Crown Princess Mary wore a trendy green and black tartan coat – not unlike similar tartan styles worn by Duchess Meghan and Princess Catherine in the past!

Mary Hair

December 2018, Latvia

Princess Mary ended 2018 by debuting a brand new up-do hair style while attending an official dinner. Styled with a burgundy coat, the brunette couldn’t have looked more chic!

2018 August Copenhagen

August 2018, Copenhagen

From board shorts to this stunning red dress, there’s no denying it: Princess Mary has officially nailed royal style.

2017 September copenhagen

September 2017, Copenhagen

This soft one-shoulder style looks stunning on the Princess.

2017 August Copenhagen

August 2017, Copenhagen

Pictured walking with her two daughters, the Princess looks radiant.

2014 June Luzech France

June 2014, Luzech

This stunning emerald gown gives us all the holiday vibes.

2012 Luxembourg October

October 2012, Luxembourg

This hat and dress combo ticks all the boxes.

2009 March New York

March 2009, New York

Again, the Princess can’t help but risk a bold print!

2008 May Iceland

May 2008, Iceland

An interesting print broken up with a (highly necessary) fur trimmed jacket.

2005 March Sydney

March 2005, Sydney

Again with the satin, we almost need some sunnies just to get through this gallery.

2005 March Sydney

March 2005, Sydney

It’s pink and black, it’s satin, it’s floor-length and it’s utterly chic.

2005 February Sydney

February 2005, Sydney

The boardies are back and we can’t fault her for staying true to her origins.

2005 February Sydney

February 2005, Sydney

Back on home soil, the Princess clearly felt comfortable to casual things up.

2004 May Copenhagen wedding

May 2004, Copenhagen

The Aussie-born princess married her real-life Prince Charming and the whole world swooned.

2004_May Christiansborg

May 2004, Christiansborg

We’ve noticed Mary is partial to an all-beige palette, but this time it took a slightly warmer turn into orange territory.

2004_ May Copenhagen 2

May 2004, Copenhagen

Crown Princess Mary, who was weeks out from her wedding at this stage, absolutely stunned in this ravishing red ensemble.

2004 May Copenhagen

May 2004, Copenhagen

Jacket? Tick. Dress? Tick. Hat? Tick!

2004 May Copenhagen

May 2004, Copenhagen

The year was 2004 and Mary was bang on trend with this blazer, jeans and stiletto combo.

2004 January Copenhagen

January 2004, Copenhagen

Another day, another satin gown for the Princess!

2003 October Denmark

October 2003, Denmark

Did you even live in 2003 if you didn’t wear a satin dress to a formal occasion?

2002 November Melbourne Cup

November 2002, Melbourne

From square-shaped sunnies to the semi-transparent hat, this look captures true early 00’s style.

