In an amazing turn of events that would normally be reserved only for fictional fairy tales, Mary Donaldson became a real-life Princess, becoming Queen Mary.

Advertisement

It’s a love story we’ll never tire of: The 28-year-old was at Sydney’s Slip Inn pub during the 2000 Olympics, and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark just so happened to be there. The pair started chatting and instantly hit it off, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The Danish royal couple have been together since 2000. (Credit: Getty)

As a princess, Mary had a lot to learn about royal protocol when she wed into the Danish monarchy, and clothing was a big part of it. Through the years we’ve seen a big change in the Tasmanian local’s style, but she’s taken it all in her stride.

She swapped casual jeans for tailored suits and has built an incredible collection of frocks and evening gowns in the decades since she became a royal – and we can’t get enough of her style.

Advertisement

Take a look at the fashion evolution of Queen Mary as she transformed from a Sydney real-estate agent to a Princess.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use