Dressed in a glittering couture gown at her 18th birthday concert, dazzling Princess Isabella of Denmark made it clear – this was her moment to step into the spotlight and she was a princess more than fit for the job.

Now insiders tell Woman’s Day it was inevitable that Queen Mary and King Frederik’s eldest daughter become a star, but the sudden attention is proving difficult for her older brother, the heir to the throne, Prince Christian, 19.



“It was only a matter of time before Isabella would eclipse them all in terms of media attention. It’s normal for princesses to have more emulators than princes, so Christian’s right to feel a little left out in the cold. But he’s going to have to get used to it,” says a palace insider of Queen Mary’s children.

Queen Mary and King Frederik are worried about their children. (Credit: Getty)

QUEEN MARY’S MINI ME

“Isabella’s having the time of her life and determined to not let her sour grapes big brother dampen her joy. She’s turned 18 and has so many opportunities at her feet.”

All around the world, Isabella has been declared the “ultimate modern princess” and applauded for her “fresh approach, youthful energy and the modernity she brings to the royal family”.

Proving she can handle anything thrown at her, the teenager surprised, and made crowds laugh, with her snappy speech at her big birthday moment.

A new star is born! Sources say Christian’s nose is out of joint due to his sister’s popularity. (Credit: Getty)

“Almost four years ago I found out that your words can be overheard when you least expect it,” Princess Isabella quipped, referring to a 2021 viral clip that saw a frustrated Isabella telling her mother, Queen Mary “are you completely confused” during a tense photo op at Prince Christian’s confirmation.

“Today I have no doubt that the microphone is on.”

But insiders say Christian is naturally feeling a little put out by the attention his sister is getting and is feeling like, “anything he can do, Isabella can do better”.

Making matters worse, Isabella seems to be enjoying overshadowing her older brother.

“Mary’s been caught between the two as usual and Frederik has absolutely no interest in resolving the matter. She understands both sides and has temporarily placated Christian with strict reminders it’s his sister’s turn to feel special for once,” the insider spills.

“Mary’s disappointed Frederik’s not stepping in because this is going to be one of many moments when Christian realises his life is already mapped out for him. As much glory as it will be to sit on a throne, at the tender age of 19 watching as his sister is literally festooned with new opportunities, from profile interviews to modelling and speaking gigs is difficult for Christian.

Centre stage: Princess Isabella has become a fan favourite since she turned 18. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s a shock for him so it’s easy to misread it as jealousy, when it may be one of the first times he’s felt the weight of the crown on his shoulders.

“More than anything, Mary wants Isabella to become Christian’s number one support and hates to think they could end up like Fred and his warring brother Joachim, who famously fell out amid claims of competitiveness and jealousy. She wishes Fred could be more understanding of it all.”

LADIES MAN

As if Mary doesn’t have enough to worry about, Prince Christian has been in the headlines for his lively nights out and the attention he’s been receiving from female fans.

“Christian’s literally a chip off the old block,” says a insider, referring to the king’s reputation as a ladies man. “And as Crown Prince, he’s getting way too much attention. Mary’s deeply worried it’s all going to his head and fears it’s only going to get worse.

“She’s beginning to realise her advice goes on deaf ears with her eldest son, but she’s hoping a sharp word from his father will make an impact.”

