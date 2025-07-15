Inside Queen Mary and King Fred’s ‘make-or-break’ holiday

Almost two years have passed since King Frederik’s much-publicised night out with a Mexican socialite in Madrid, but according to Danish royal sources, Queen Mary is still struggling to leave it in the past.

Advertisement

Now in a bid to get their 21-year marriage back on track, the couple have vowed to dedicate the European summer to focusing on their relationship and spending quality time together in their special place, Grasten Palace.

“Mary and Frederik are making a big effort to spend as much time as possible repairing their marriage,” the source says. “They both know what’s on the line and neither of them want to spend the rest of their lives in a miserable situation. This summer is a chance for them to make new memories together and reset their relationship.”

STILL A ‘BARRIER’

The Danish royals are planning a getaway to relaxing Grasten Palace for a relationship reset. (Image: Alamy)

Queen Mary, 53, was left red-faced when pictures surfaced in 2023 of King Fred, 57, and socialite Genoveva Casanova looking friendly on a night out.

Advertisement

Last week, Mary was also absent when the king attended Wimbledon, where he was pictured embracing Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh – an image that may have struck a nerve for his wife.

“Mary hasn’t been happy and for understandable reasons,” the source says. “It’s just something she’s not been able to move on from, but she also knows there’s too much at stake to not keep trying.”

The make-or-break holiday comes after body language experts analysed Mary and Fred during their recent trip to the Faroe Islands and noted there is still a “barrier” between them.

“The relationship has improved, but… she doesn’t have a completely open gesture towards him,” explains body language expert Sascha Morgenstern, adding they’re on “the right path, but it’s not as if everything has been forgotten”.

Advertisement

MOVING ON

The 19-year-old heir is taking on more responsibilities to help ease the pressure on his parents. (Image: Mega)

In September, it will be 25 years since Mary and Fred first set eyes on each other in a Sydney pub, and the couple are adamant they make it to the milestone anniversary in a healthy and happy place.

“Mary wants them to focus on the good times, their wedding, their amazing kids – she doesn’t want to think about the last couple of years,” the source says.



Crown Prince Christian, stepping up to royal duties recently, including as regent while his father was in the UK, is all part of his parents’ plan to prioritise their marriage.

Advertisement

“Frederik has asked Christian to take on more duties so he can spend more time wining and dining his mum. Of course, you couldn’t find anyone more willing than Christian to make this happen,” the source says.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.