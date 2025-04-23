The Danish Royal Family resides in several historic palaces across Denmark, with their primary residence being Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

Currently, the Palace is the main residence for King Frederik X and Australian-born Queen Mary.

The royals have now announced that they will be relocating their residence to Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace, which is where they had their wedding reception in 2004.

(Credit: Getty)

WHERE DO QUEEN MARY AND KING FREDERIK LIVE?

Chancellery House served as the first marital home of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, and remained their primary residence until the completion of renovations at Frederik VIII’s Palace.

The pair currently live in Frederik VIII’s Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen, but have also resided at the Chancellery House during the summer months since May 2004.

The Danish royal palace has since announced that the royal family will move their residence to the Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace in May 2025.

The couple will receive an official welcome at Fredensborg Palace on 5 May, marked by a greeting from the Mayor of Fredensborg and performances by the Fredensborg Castle Church Girls’ Choir and the Fredensborg Brass Ensemble.

(Credit: Getty)

WHERE DOES QUEEN MARGRETHE OF DENMARK LIVE?

Queen Margrethe of Denmark resides primarily at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

The palace shares a courtyard with Mary and Frederik, but Queen Margrethe resides in Christian IX’s Palace with her staff and private quarters, whereas Frederik and Mary live in Frederik VIII’s Palace.

She also spends part of the year at Fredensborg Palace and during the summer months, Margrethe often stays at Marselisborg Palace in Aarhus.

(Credit: Getty)

WHERE DO PRINCE JOACHIM AND PRINCESS MARIE LIVE?

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie currently live in Washington, D.C., after Queen Margrethe decided in 2022 to strip their two children, Henrik and Athena, of their royal titles.

Joachim’s older sons from his first marriage, Count Nikolai and Count Felix, live in Europe, with Nikolai having a brief stint as a student at the University of Technology, Sydney in Australia.

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie arrive for the New Year’s banquet at Amalienborg Castle in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

CAN YOU VISIT FREDENSBORG PALACE?

The Palace is open at certain times of the year to visit, with the Palace offering guided tours usually for a few weeks in July when the Danish royal family are away.

Exact dates vary, so make sure to check the official website of the Danish Royal House before planning your visit.

The beautiful Fredensborg Palace Gardens are open year-round and are popular for walking and sightseeing.

