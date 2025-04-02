Denmark’s royal family is one of the oldest monarchies in the world, with Queen Margrethe II’s heritage dating back all the way to Gorm the Old, who died in 958.

The Danish royal family has been classified as the perfect family over the years and especially gained popularity in Australia after, Tasmania’s own, Mary Donaldson married the future King, Prince Fredrik.

The full Danish royal family waving to the public in Denmark. (Credit: Getty)

In Queen Margrethe’s New Year’s Eve address in 2023, the 83-year-old monarch stated, “On 14th January 2024, 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father, I will step down as Queen of Denmark.”

This left Crown Princess Mary of Denmark to be crowned Denmark’s new Queen following Queen Margrethe’s sudden abdication.

So who else is in the Danish royal family? We’ve listed everyone currently in the royal family.

Danish Royal Family “The Throne Hall at Christiansborg Castle forms a frame for the first official portraits of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The portrait series was taken by photographer Dennis Stenild a few moments after the King’s proclamation, which took place from the balcony of Tronsalen on January 14, 2024. The Royal Couple is pictured together with The Crown Prince, His Royal Highness The Crown Prince, and Their Royal Highnesses Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.” Queen Margrethe II Margrethe is the oldest daughter of the late King Frederick IX and was born on April 16, 1940. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, she became the only reigning female monarch and has been the longest-reigning monarch in Denmark’s history. The Queen’s younger years were very memorable as they led her to be labelled as the ‘Ashtray Queen’ after her affinity for cigarettes. Margrethe was married to her husband Henrik, Prince Consort of Denmark for over 50 years. Margrethe announced her sudden abdication in her New Year’s Eve address, “On 14th January 2024, 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father, I will step down as Queen of Denmark.” Advertisement King Frederik and Queen Mary King Frederik X is the oldest son of Margrethe and Henrik, and he succeeded the throne following the Queen’s abdication. The ceremony was held on January 14, 2024. Born on May 26, 1968, he became the Crown Prince of Denmark at the age of 4. He worked for the U.N. and at the Danish Embassy in Paris and even underwent extensive military training in the Danish Navy, Army and Air Force. He has a keen interest in environmentalism and even co-authored the 2009 book Polartokt Kongelig about the politics of climate change. While in town for the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, he met Mary Donaldson in a pub and merely introduced himself as ‘Fred’. Mary Elizabeth Donaldson was born on February 5, 1972, and despite having Scottish parents she was born and raised in Tasmania. The pair married on May 14, 2004, at the Copenhagen Cathedral. Despite not being born into the royal family, Mary was the first non-royal, since Queen Ingrid, given the power to act as regent when Margrethe and Frederik were unavailable. Prince Christian The oldest child of Frederik and Mary, Prince Christian was born on October 15, 2005. Male monarchs of Denmark have only had the names, Fredrik or Christian since 1513. This year the royal turned 18 and received many more royal duties and responsibilities. He then became the Crown Prince of Denmark on January 14, 2024, when his father ascended the throne and became King. Princess Isabella Princess Isabella is the second-born child of Frederik and Mary born on April 21, 2007, making her third in line for the throne. In May 2022, Isabella celebrated her confirmation while wearing her mother’s white suit. Prince Vincent By a few minutes, Prince Vincent is fourth in line to the throne, born on Jan. 8, 2011, with his twin sister Princess Josephine. Advertisement Previous Native ad body. How Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is celebrating Christmas this year “He’s definitely feeling cornered”: Denmark’s Prince Christian rumoured to step back from royal life Native ad body. Next Princess Josephine Born on Jan. 8, 2011, Princess Josephine is the youngest child of Fredrik and Mary. She is fifth in line for the throne and lives with her parents and siblings at the royal residence Amalienborg in Copenhagen and at the Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace. Prince Joachim and Princess Marie Prince Joachim is the youngest son of Queen Margrethe and Henrik, born on June 7, 1969. Like his brother, he has had a lengthy military career, from a junior officer in 1987 to a special advisor to the Chief of Defense in the Royal Danish Army. Joachim has been married twice. He and his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Fredriksborg, married in November 1995. The couple had two children, Nikolai and Felix, before divorcing in April 2005. Joachim married Marie Cavallier, later Princess Marie of Denmark, in 2008. They share two children: Henrik and Athena. All four of his children were stripped of their royal titles at the request of Queen Margrethe. Joachim told Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet: “It’s never fun to see your children being mistreated like that. They find themselves in a situation they do not understand. I was given five days’ notice.” Count Nikolai Born Aug. 28, 1999, Count Nikolai of Monpezat is the oldest son of Joachim and his ex-wife, Alexandra, formerly known as Prince Nikolai of Denmark. He and his three siblings were stripped of their royal titles in September 2022. In 2018, he became a model and has since walked the runways for design houses such as Burberry and Dior. Count Nikolai moved to Australia to study at UTS in 2023. Count Felix Count Felix of Monpezat is the younger son of Joachim and his ex-wife, Alexandra and was born Prince Felix on July 22, 2002. He graduated from Gammel Hellerup Gymnasium High School in June 2021. Now he is a student at Copenhagen Business School, where he is studying international shipping and trade. Advertisement Count Henrik Born Prince Henrik on May 4, 2009, Count Henrik is the third son of Prince Joachim and the firstborn to Joachim and Princess Marie. He is ninth in the line of succession. Countess Athena Born on Jan. 24, 2012, Countess Athena is the youngest child and Joachim’s only daughter. Weeks after losing her princess title, the royal family honoured her birthday, writing, “Her Excellency Countess Athena has a birthday and turns 11 today.”

