His Royal Highness (HRH) Crown Prince Christian of Denmark is quite a private young man.

But at 19 years of age, he has started to make his own mark outside of his royal beginnings. Here’s everything we know.

Prince Christian on his 18th birthday. (Credit: Getty)

WHO IS HRH PRINCE CHRISTIAN OF DENMARK?

Prince Christian is the first born child of King Frederik and Queen Mary and therefore, first in line for the Danish throne.

Christian Valdemar Henri John was born on October 15, 2005 in Rigshospitalet at the Copenhagen University Hospital and is currently 19 years old.

He was named Christian because Denmark has a four-century-old tradition of alternating the names Christian and Frederik for Danish kings.

After Christian turned 18, he took the next step forward in becoming King by swearing on the constitution. This allows him to act as regent if both his parents are prevented from governing.

Following Frederik’s ascension to the throne, his title changed to Crown Prince of Denmark but that is not the only difference. He’s also set to receive a large royal allowance.

Previously the Danish Royal Palace issued a statement explaining that Prince Christian would not receive any financial aid “until he turns 21 or upon a possible change of throne, if it takes place before that”.

Prince Christian with his siblings, Queen Mary and King Frederik. (Credit: Getty)

WHAT IS PRINCE CHRISTIAN DOING NOW?

Aside from his recent high school graduation from Ordrup Gymnasium, it’s been a big year for Prince Christian. His 18th birthday was marked with a gala dinner in October 2023, and it was quite the soiree with royals from around the world attending.

Prince Christian was seen with four future European queens – Princess Estelle of Sweden, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium – at the event.

And, in his first public speech at his birthday gala, the Crown Prince said: “I would like to thank everyone who helped celebrate me. Both you who are here and all of you who have sent greetings and gifts.

“I will never forget today. But maybe I will remember it as less challenging already tomorrow. I have to find my way, even if it leads to a familiar place. I have roots in many places in the world, and I enjoy traveling. But home will always be here. Because I love my country.”

Prince Christian’s birthday bash was quite the affair. (Credit: Getty)

His grandmother Queen Margrethe also awarded him with the Order of the Elephant – Denmark’s highest honour of chivalry.

Currently, the young prince also spent a few months in East Africa from September to December 2024. While there, he was involved in the daily operation of two farms. His duties there included practical and administrative tasks and also gave him “insight into local nature protection”, the Danish Royal Household said in a statement.

At an event, his mum Queen Mary was asked how she felt about her son’s departure. She admitted that while she and King Frederik were “looking forward” to Christian’s travels as he was “going to experience learning on his own”, they were “going to miss him unimaginably – very, very much.”

Gap years like this are common practice for young royals. In fact, his father King Frederik, for one, spent his gap year in Mongolia in 1986, followed by a year spent working at a Californian vineyard in 1989.

Christian completed military training in 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

PRINCE CHRISTIAN’S MILITARY TRAINING

HRH Prince Christian is currently undertaking four months of basic military training with the Gardehusarregimentet (Grand Hussar Regiment).

He is living at the barracks located just one hour away from Amalienborg, his family’s royal residence, in Copenhagen.

Christian was also given a new military name, “Trekoner,” which means “three crowns.”

According to BT News‘ Patrick Kjellerup, a press officer at the Guard Hussar Regiment, “Trekroner is a name that has been given to the Crown Prince by the Life Company. It is normal and an old hussar tradition that you are named after the city you come from,” he shared.

