Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark have spent most of their lives away from the spotlight, but that hasn’t stopped fans from noticing how much they resemble their parents.
The twins were born to Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary in January 2011 and enjoyed quite a bit of fanfare when they arrived.
Rounding out the little family of six, the 14-year-old twins don’t yet have as many royal responsibilities as their older siblings, Prince Christian and Princess Isabella.
But like their big brother and big sister, the twins have definitely inherited their fair share of mum Mary’s beauty and dad Frederik’s regal air.
When the whole family stepped out in April 2022 for Isabella’s confirmation, royal watchers couldn’t help but remark on how much Vincent looked like his father.
With matching blue eyes and short faces, the prince clearly inherited some good genes from Frederik’s royal ancestors.
Meanwhile, Josephine is looking more like her Australian-born mother every single day.
Photos snapped during Mary’s 50th birthday celebrations showed the young princess looking like her mum’s mini-mi with her long brown hair, apple cheeks and coy smile.
“She’s so like her mum! It’s like looking back in time to Mary as she would have looked growing up in Tassie,” one Twitter user commented on the snaps.
There’s no doubt the twins will look even more like their parents as they continue to grow into their features and turn into little Frederik and Mary lookalikes.
Don’t believe us? See the most recent photos of the twins below and decide for yourself.