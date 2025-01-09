Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark have spent most of their lives away from the spotlight, but that hasn’t stopped fans from noticing how much they resemble their parents.

Advertisement

The twins were born to Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary in January 2011 and enjoyed quite a bit of fanfare when they arrived.

Rounding out the little family of six, the 14-year-old twins don’t yet have as many royal responsibilities as their older siblings, Prince Christian and Princess Isabella.

Mary and Frederik’s twins are turning into their mini-mes. (Image: Getty)

But like their big brother and big sister, the twins have definitely inherited their fair share of mum Mary’s beauty and dad Frederik’s regal air.

Advertisement

When the whole family stepped out in April 2022 for Isabella’s confirmation, royal watchers couldn’t help but remark on how much Vincent looked like his father.

With matching blue eyes and short faces, the prince clearly inherited some good genes from Frederik’s royal ancestors.

The resemblance between Mary and her youngest daughter was undeniable in 2022. (Image: Getty)

Meanwhile, Josephine is looking more like her Australian-born mother every single day.

Advertisement

Photos snapped during Mary’s 50th birthday celebrations showed the young princess looking like her mum’s mini-mi with her long brown hair, apple cheeks and coy smile.

“She’s so like her mum! It’s like looking back in time to Mary as she would have looked growing up in Tassie,” one Twitter user commented on the snaps.

There’s no doubt the twins will look even more like their parents as they continue to grow into their features and turn into little Frederik and Mary lookalikes.

Don’t believe us? See the most recent photos of the twins below and decide for yourself.

Advertisement

Who do Josephine and Vincent most resemble?

Even when they were small it was clear which of their parents Vincent and Josephine took after. (Image: Danish royal family/Getty)

Family photos show how much the twins resemble their parents, even down to their mannerisms. (Image: Getty)

It’s clear Josephine inherited her mum’s facial structure, full cheeks and cheeky smile. (Image: Danish royal family/Getty)

Vincent has his dad’s smile and eyes. (Image: Danish royal family/Getty)

Advertisement

The Danish Royal Family released sweet photos of the pair to mark their 12th birthday on January 8th 2023. The Instagram post was captioned: ‘Their Royal Highnesses Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine have a birthday and turn 12 today. The Prince and Princess are celebrated by the family, and the Crown Prince Couple have the pleasure of sharing new photos of Their Royal Highnesses.’ (Image: Danish royal family/Instagram)

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use