As the eldest daughter of King Frederik X and Queen Mary, Princess Isabella of Denmark is a beautiful young woman who is quickly becoming an important royal figure.

Here is everything you need to know about the Danish princess.

Isabella in May 2024. (Image: Getty)

WHO IS PRINCESS ISABELLA OF DENMARK?

Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe, known as Princess Isabella of Denmark, was born on 21 April 2007 and is the second child of the current Danish king and queen – Frederik X and Australian-born Mary Donaldson.

She was named in tribute to multiple family members including her maternal grandmother, Henrietta Donaldson who passed away in 1997, as well as her great-grandmother on her father’s side, the late Queen Ingrid of Denmark, and her paternal grandmother Queen Margrethe.

The 17-year-old is one of four children and has one older brother and two younger siblings. Her eldest brother, Crown Prince Christian is 19 years old, while her two youngest siblings are 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Isabella was born and raised in Copenhagen, Denmark and has lived there for the entirety of her life.

Isabella on her first day of school in 2013. (Image: Getty)

Thanks to the Danish Act of Succession referendum passing in 2009, Princess Isabella is the first princess in Danish history to not be bypassed by her younger brother in the line of succession, and is currently second in line to the throne behind her elder brother Christian.

The Danish princess undertook her first ever royal engagement in 2015, where she attended the baptism of a ferry named in her honour. On 6 June, the M/F Princesse Isabella set sail and marked Isabella’s first official event.

Once she turns 18, it’s likely her royal duties and responsibilities will increase and she’ll gain working royal status.

The 17-year-old currently attends school at Øregård Gymnasium, which is the same school both her father and uncle, Prince Joachim attended in their youth.

Isabella will likely graduate high school in 2025, and many royal experts believe she is extremely likely to attend university afterwards.

Isabella on her confirmation day in 2022 alongside both parents. (Image: Getty)

WHO DOES PRINCESS ISABELLA OF DENMARK LOOK LIKE?

There has been much discussion over who Isabella looks most like, with the beautiful princess sharing similar features with both of her parents.

Many royal onlookers believe Princess Isabella resembles her mother, Queen Mary, especially in terms of her facial structure.

Meanwhile, other fans are adamant she is the spitting image of her father, King Frederik. Her striking blue eyes are one key feature Princess Isabella has definitely inherited from her dad.

Supporters often make their opinions of who they believe Isabella looks like known, commenting on photos of the Danish royal family on their social media pages.

“It’s crazy how much Princess Isabella looks like King Frederik 😮😍,” one royal watcher has commented on an Instagram post of the royal children.

“Isabella looks like her dad when he was young,” another said.

Other people simply maintain the belief that Isabella is a perfect mix of both parents.

“Her face is so much like her dad’s, but she definitely has Mary’s smile,” one onlooker wrote.

Princess Isabella’s 17th birthday portrait, taken by her mother. (Image: Instagram)

WHO ARE THE GODPARENTS OF PRINCESS ISABELLA OF DENMARK?

Princess Isabella’s godparents include her father Frederik’s first cousin, Princess Alexia of Greece and Denmark, as well as Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Nadine Johnston, Christian Buchwald, Peter Heering and Marie Louise Skeel.

Isabella’s godparents are important people in her parents’ lives with the former being fellow European royals, and the latter being close friends of Frederik and Mary.

WHAT TITLES DOES PRINCESS ISABELLA HAVE?

Isabella’s official title is Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella of Denmark, Countess of Monpezat.

She was given the title of Countess of Monpezat on 29 April 2008, when her grandmother Queen Margrethe granted the title of nobility to all hereditary descendants in the Danish royal family.

