The new heir to the Danish throne, Crown Prince Christian of Denmark.

He’s quite a private young man and at only 18 he hasn’t much to do outside of his royal beginnings. So what do we know?

Prince Christian on his 18th birthday. (Image: Getty)

WHO IS PRINCE CHRISTIAN?

Prince Christian is the first born of King Frederik and Queen Mary and therefore, first in line for the Danish throne.

Christian Valdemar Henri John was born on October 15, 2005 in Rigshospitalet at the Copenhagen University Hospital.

He was named Christian because Denmark has a four-century-old tradition of alternating the names Christian and Frederik as Danish kings.

After Christian turned 18, he took the next step forward in becoming King by swearing on the constitution.

This allows him to act as regent if both his parents are prevented from governing.

After Christian signed, it marked the first time that three generations in line of succession were at the Council of State at the same time.

Queen Margrethe bestowed the Order of The Elephant to Prince Christian on his 18th birthday. (Image: Getty)

WHAT DOES HIS CHANGE IN POSITION MEAN?

His title has changed to Crown Prince of Denmark but that is not the only difference, he might receive a large royal allowance.

Previously the Danish Royal Palace issued a statement explaining that Prince Christian would not receive any financial aid “until he turns 21 or upon a possible change of throne, if it takes place before that”.

He might increase his public duties now that his parents are King and Queen, but, for the meantime, the palace has made it clear his “main priority in the coming year will be the completion of his upper secondary education”.

Prince Christian with his siblings, Queen Mary and King Frederik. (Image: Getty)

WHAT IS PRINCE CHRISTIAN DOING NOW?

Aside from his recent high-school graduation from Ordrup Gymnasium, it’s been a big year for Prince Christian. His 18th birthday was marked with a gala dinner in October. And it was quite the soiree, with royals from around the world attending.

Prince Christian was seen with four future European queens – Princess Estelle of Sweden, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium – at the event.

And, in his first public speech at his birthday gala, the Crown Prince said: “I would like to thank everyone who helped celebrate me. Both you who are here and all of you who have sent greetings and gifts.

“I will never forget today. But maybe I will remember it as less challenging already tomorrow. I have to find my way, even if it leads to a familiar place. I have roots in many places in the world, and I enjoy traveling. But home will always be here. Because I love my country.”

Prince Christian’s birthday bash was quite the affair. (Image: Getty)

His grandmother Queen Margrethe also awarded him with the Order of the Elephant – Denmark’s highest honour of chivalry.

Currently, the young prince is spending the next few months in East Africa. While there, he “will be involved in the daily operation of two farms, which will, among other things, include practical and administrative tasks and also give the Crown Prince insight into local nature protection”, the Danish Royal Household said in a statement.

Christian left Denmark on Wednesday, 4 September 2024 and will remain on the African continent until December.

At an event, his mum Queen Mary was asked how she felt about her son’s departure. She admitted that while she and King Frederik were “looking forward” to Christian’s travels “as he is going to experience learning on his own”, they “are going to miss him unimaginably – very, very much.”

Gap years like this are common practice for young royals. In fact, his father King Frederik, for one, spent his gap year in Mongolia in 1986, followed by a year spent working at a Californian vineyard in 1989.

Christian’s grandmother Queen Margarethe II also enjoyed travels to the Americas during the 1960s after school. And even Prince William spent time volunteering on environmental projects in Chile and visiting African countries upon graduating from Eton.