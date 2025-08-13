Everything you need to know about Prince Christian’s girlfriend… and her surprising Aussie connection!

Queen Mary cover your eyes – Prince Christian has a new love and he’s not afraid to flaunt it!

Advertisement

The world was sent into a tailspin as handsome Prince Christian, the 19-year-old son of Queen Mary, 53, and King Frederik, 57, was spotted passionately kissing blonde beauty, 21-year-old Emma Nygaard at a Danish music festival last week!



The army cadet and his girlfriend were partying at Smukfest – a music festival in Skanderborg, Denmark in August – along with Christian’s sister Princess Isabella, 18, when they were caught on camera, locking lips in the middle of a crowd.

Prince Christian has been secretly dating Danish beauty Emma Nygaard. (Credit: MEGA, Supplied)

Prince Christian’s new love

Holding the heir to the throne’s face with both hands and pulling him into a passionate embrace, Emma looked smitten with the young prince.

And it’s not the first time the young couple – who met at high school Ordrup Gymnasium – has been spotted together. Danish media reports the loved up duo have been secretly holidaying in southern France this summer, and were spotted romancing one another in Cannes and St Tropez.

Advertisement

According to insiders, the couple have been dating for around a year and even holidayed in France last year, too.

Insiders say the pair have been dating for more than a year. (Credit: Supplied)

Kissing her Prince! Emma and Christian attended the same high school and she has a flat close to the palace. (Credit: Supplied)

ROYAL STAMP OF APPROVAL

While the palace is unlikely to comment on their budding romance, it hasn’t gone unnoticed that Emma was one of the guests at Princess Josephine’s prestigious 18th birthday earlier this year, so clearly she has the King and Queen’s stamp of approval.

Advertisement

And while she’s no princess in waiting, Emma, is the daughter of a well-known businessman who is a partner at McKinsey & Company, an influential strategic consulting firm and has an apartment close to Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

Adding to the appeal, she also has a connection to Queen Mary’s homeland having graduated from the University of Sydney – yet another the thing the young lovers have in common!

Prince Christian loves to party but will soon head back to military school! (Credit: MEGA)

Prince Christian’s sister Princess Isabella was also at the festival and is believed to be friends with his new girlfriend. (Credit: MEGA)

Advertisement

SHARED PASSIONS

Emma, like Christian, loves to travel and has spent time in Africa, just like Queen Mary’s son who spent his recent gap year in East Africa working on a farm.

Prince Christian is certainly no stranger to a summer romance or a beautiful blonde. In 2023, Woman’s Day revealed the Danish teenager was involved with Italian Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Scilies after the pair were spotted on a string of dates around Europe.

As to whether Emma and Christian go the distance only time will tell, as the handsome Crown Prince of Denmark is heading back to the Danish military to begin a one year Lieutenant’s Training Course.

Ladies’ man: Prince Christian was previously linked to Italian Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Scilies. (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.