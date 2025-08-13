Everything you need to know about Prince Christian’s girlfriend… and her surprising Aussie connection!

Queen Mary cover your eyes – Prince Christian has a new love and he’s not afraid to flaunt it!
The world was sent into a tailspin as handsome Prince Christian, the 19-year-old son of Queen Mary, 53, and King Frederik, 57, was spotted passionately kissing blonde beauty, 21-year-old Emma Nygaard at a Danish music festival last week!
The army cadet and his girlfriend were partying at Smukfest – a music festival in Skanderborg, Denmark in August – along with Christian’s sister Princess Isabella, 18, when they were caught on camera, locking lips in the middle of a crowd.
Prince Christian’s new love
Holding the heir to the throne’s face with both hands and pulling him into a passionate embrace, Emma looked smitten with the young prince.
And it’s not the first time the young couple – who met at high school Ordrup Gymnasium – has been spotted together. Danish media reports the loved up duo have been secretly holidaying in southern France this summer, and were spotted romancing one another in Cannes and St Tropez.
According to insiders, the couple have been dating for around a year and even holidayed in France last year, too.
ROYAL STAMP OF APPROVAL
While the palace is unlikely to comment on their budding romance, it hasn’t gone unnoticed that Emma was one of the guests at Princess Josephine’s prestigious 18th birthday earlier this year, so clearly she has the King and Queen’s stamp of approval.
And while she’s no princess in waiting, Emma, is the daughter of a well-known businessman who is a partner at McKinsey & Company, an influential strategic consulting firm and has an apartment close to Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.
Adding to the appeal, she also has a connection to Queen Mary’s homeland having graduated from the University of Sydney – yet another the thing the young lovers have in common!
SHARED PASSIONS
Emma, like Christian, loves to travel and has spent time in Africa, just like Queen Mary’s son who spent his recent gap year in East Africa working on a farm.
Prince Christian is certainly no stranger to a summer romance or a beautiful blonde. In 2023, Woman’s Day revealed the Danish teenager was involved with Italian Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Scilies after the pair were spotted on a string of dates around Europe.
As to whether Emma and Christian go the distance only time will tell, as the handsome Crown Prince of Denmark is heading back to the Danish military to begin a one year Lieutenant’s Training Course.