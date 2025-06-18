Crown Prince Christian of Denmark will start a Lieutenant’s training course this year.

The 19-year-old son of Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark, who began his four-month military service at the Guard Hussar Regiment in February this year, is now a Guards Hussar. He’s looking forward to the next step in his military career and will commence the Lieutenant training in August.

Crown Prince Christian during military training. (Credit: Instagram)

“The Crown Prince is now a Guards Hussar. In connection with serving his military service with the Guard Hussar Regiment, the Crown Prince has now also been admitted to the Lieutenant’s Training Course,” the Royal House said in a media release, which has been translated into English.

“The training starts in early August 2025 and lasts one year plus a subsequent period of practical service as a platoon leader. The Crown Prince will complete his ongoing military service with the Guard Hussar Regiment at the end of May.”

During his training, the Crown Prince was treated exactly the same as the rest of the co-hort, except they received a salary and he did not. Those in the Danish Armed Forces are entitled to a salary of 8,997.33 kroner (approximately $2000) per month.

In May, the Royal House released a video showcasing Crown Prince Christian’s four-day REX trip, which he took as part of his military training.

(Credit: Instagram)

“We are a lot of young people from very different parts of the country, who have all gotten along really well with each other,” the Crown Prince said in the video.

“Almost from the first week I think there was a lot of enthusiasm for getting to know new people. No one thought ‘No, I don’t want to.’ So I’m very happy with the camaraderie in here. You can see that it binds you closer together when you are part of what we do.”

“What I’m looking forward to most about the REX trip is definitely starting the trip and seeing what we’re going to do. Getting out to where we’re going to be. And then I’m really, really looking forward to getting back to the barracks and getting the REX badge,” he added.

His Royal Highness received his REX badge on May 15, 2025.

“I was actually a little nervous, and then I was just super proud. And it’s something I’ve been looking forward to for a really, really long time,” he said at the time.

“The future holds the end of this period as a conscript and then even more military time in the Lieutenant’s Training here in Slagelse. I’m really looking forward to that.”

(Credit: Getty)

The eldest son of Queen Mary and King Frederick, and the heir to the Danish throne, graduated from high school in 2024.

“Today it was His Royal Highness the Crown Prince’s turn to experience the very special feeling of freedom that the student cap gives,” read the caption of a post the royal family shared to their official Instagram at the time.

“But it’s not only students who are looking forward to it. The Danish tradition also embraces family and friends, which could also be seen at Ordrup Gymnasium today.”

It’s tradition for male members of the Danish royal family to complete military training. Crown Prince Christian’s father, King Frederik, also served in the military as part of the infantry regiment of the Royal Life Guards and the Royal Frogmen Corps, which is a special forces division of the Danish Navy.



