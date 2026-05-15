‘Calm amid the storm’: Queen Mary’s quiet strength as Margrethe is hospitalised

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark is in hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack, the Royal House has confirmed.

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The 84-year-old – who stepped down as monarch in 2024 to make way for her son, King Frederik X – will stay in hospital over the weekend for tests and monitoring. The palace says she is “tired, but in good spirits.”

(Credit: Getty)

The news sent the royal family into a spin – but there is now relief that things aren’t as bad as first feared.

“Like most ladies her age, it appears the Queen suffered an angina attack, but for a long time it was feared to be something much more serious,” a palace insider tells Woman’s Day. “Thankfully Margrethe is said to be ‘doing well’ and it’s possible she could be home after a few days of observation. She might look frail, but she’s tough as nails.”

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The timing couldn’t be harder for Frederik. Thursday was also his and Queen Mary‘s 22nd wedding anniversary – and the King is said to be leaning heavily on his mother’s guidance as he continues to settle into the role.

“Frederik is beside himself and lit up with joy when the news wasn’t dire,” the source says. “He’s still feeling his way as King with all kinds of unprecedented political challenges, like fighting over Greenland! He can’t bear to lose his mum’s sage advice now when he needs her most.”

(Credit: Getty)

Queen Mary has been a steady presence throughout – no small feat given she is still grieving the death of her own father, John Donaldson, who died aged 84 in Hobart last month.

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“Having just gone through her own loss, Mary’s the calm amid the storm, keeping her children, Joachim and Marie in the loop, while giving Frederik the space to focus on his mum,” the source says.

The couple have also been praised for acting fast when Margrethe fell ill.

“Frederik might be worried sick about her, but he and Mary should be commended. Everyone acted quickly and got her the help she needed in a timely manner,” the source adds.

(Credit: Getty)

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Those close to the family say the love for Margrethe runs deep – and that this scare has only made that clearer.

“This might not be the first time they’ve had a scare with Margrethe, nor will it be the last, but she’s a treasure to everyone in that household,” the source says, “but no one more than the King, who worships his extremely proud mum.”

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