‘She’s being protected’: Prince Christian’s secret romance 

Standing tall on the steps of Fredensborg Palace Church on April 18, flanked by his parents, grandmother and siblings, Prince Christian of Denmark looked every inch a King in the making.

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The 20-year-old was smartly dressed, in a suit and vibrant red tie, for an official appearance to mark the confirmation of his brother and sister, twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

And at one point during the proceedings, Vincent, 15, asked his older brother for advice on how to greet King Felipe of Spain for the prestigious occasion – with Christian showing the way and demonstrating how to bow.

Now, it’s emerged that behind the scenes there is one very special lady making Christian smile as he navigates royal duties in his twenties.

Things are reportedly serious between Prince Christian and his girlfriend. (Credit: Getty/Instagram)

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Emma Nygaard is a University of Sydney graduate who was snapped smooching the Prince at the Smukfest music festival in August 2025.

Danish-born Emma is the daughter of a wealthy businessman, and she reportedly met Christian through friends – with the pair both attending classes at Ordrup Gymnasium, a high school in Copenhagen.

Now, sources tell Woman’s Day that the couple’s relationship is so serious that Emma has vanished from social media in a move that suggests she could be a royal wife in the making.

Emma was spotted kissing the prince in 2025 and things have reportedly become more serious. (Credit: Instagram)

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“Christian and Emma are still together and she’s being protected from gossip and paparazzi by the royals,” the source says.

“She’s been taking various studies and training of her own to make sure she knows exactly what she’s getting into.

“Mary’s been phenomenal with her because she knows exactly how overwhelming it can be,” the insider adds.

“Christian and Emma are very much in love and have been for some time.”

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Christian has already shown himself to be a worthy heir to the throne.

Giving a speech at his 18th birthday gala back in 2024, the young prince showed how he can overcome challenges, recalling how nervous he was to start Ordrup Gymnasium in 2022.

Prince Christian with his family at the confirmation of Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. (Credit: Getty)

“I was nervous. Really nervous. Everyone in my new class had known each other for a year. I was the new him,” he shared.

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“So there I was, with a high pulse and a dry mouth, on the threshold of something new. I got over myself, got to say “hello” and introduce myself to my new classmates. They welcomed me and one step at a time I got to know the tone, the routines and the other students. Today it is hard to understand what I was so nervous about.

It happens often; we fear something that lies before us, and as soon as we are past it, it seems completely harmless. I remind myself of that when I get nervous.”

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