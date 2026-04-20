Mary ‘upset’ as tense family moment caught on camera days after tragedy

She stepped out in a dark navy pantsuit, putting on a brave face just days after the death of her beloved father, but Queen Mary of Denmark was reportedly left “upset” after being subjected to “harsh words” from her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe on April 16.

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The Australian-born royal was posing for photographs alongside her husband King Frederik, his mother and Margrethe’s sister Queen Anne-Marie of Greece for a concert celebrating Margrethe’s 86th birthday at Fredensborg Castle.

However, an awkward moment between the duo – which was captured on camera for the world to see – has reportedly led to tensions behind the scenes.

The incident unfolded when Margrethe’s dachshund Tilia joined the group on the steps of the castle.

Footage of the moment showed Mary looking visibly chastised. (Credit: Getty)

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While Margrethe gave the dog a brief pat on the head, when Mary bent down to caress the pup, she received a pointed instruction from her mother-in-law.

“I don’t think this is the right time for that,” Queen Margrethe is reported to have said firmly, according to a translation shared by Hello!.

In the footage – which you can see in the video at the top of the page – Mary, 54, could be seen straightening up immediately, visibly chastised.

Now, an insider tells Woman’s Day that Mary was left distressed by the public display, which came less than a week after the death of her father John Dalgleish Donaldson, in Hobart, aged 84.

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“What’s upset Mary is Frederik didn’t stand up for her, even afterwards behind closed doors, and she knows he was cringing over his mother’s harsh words,” the source claims.

“This isn’t the first time Margrethe’s come between them – Mary’s frustrations with Frederik’s inability to stand up to his mother are an ongoing theme.

“Margrethe is getting old and irritable, requiring extra patience. She sometimes forgets she’s no longer on the throne, but there’s no doubt she broke protocol by ordering the Queen of Denmark around in front of the world’s cameras.”

Queen Mary regained her composure soon after. (Credit: Getty)

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Certainly, it’s been a difficult time for Mary, who spent “several good and present moments” with her father when she visited Australia weeks before his death.

Announcing the news of her father’s death, Mary said her heart was “heavy” and her thoughts “grey”.

“The whole family is absolutely heartbroken, but they had some time to prepare for this and are so grateful to have had the past few years they did, thanks to his incredible team of doctors,” a source told Woman’s Day of how the Queen was coping.

Frederik tried to smile through the moment. (Credit: Getty)

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“Mary feels so lucky she was able to see her father just three weeks ago in Hobart. She’ll always be thankful for those final days they had together.

“She’s incredibly grateful that he’s no longer in pain – the last few years were really tough on him. She’s devastated, of course. She adored her dad, but right now she’s focused on her grieving family.”

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