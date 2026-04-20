‘Looked like a crime scene’: Carrie Bickmore injury pics shock

Media personality Carrie Bickmore has left friends and fans shocked after sharing images of a gruesome injury she sustained that left “blood spurting” from her head.

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The Carrie & Tommy radio show star took to Instagram to share stomach-churning details of the incident that has left her requiring plastic surgery.

“Walked into the corner of the wall over the break. Looked like a crime scene,” Carrie revealed.

“Blood spurting from my head. Got it glued back together so I could go on holiday with my family the next day. Turns out I have hit a nerve.”

The star went on to say her injury was “healing terribly” and “hurting”.

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Carrie Bickmore’s injury photos left fans aghast. (Credit: Instagram/bickmorecarrie)

“Also randomly had a lady drop her carry-on suitcase on my head. God it hurt,” she continued. “Now gotta have it fixed properly by a plastics surgeon. Scars are hot yeh?”

Friends and well-wishers took to the comments section to react to Carrie’s story and photo montage.

“Ouch!! But yeah, earn your scars, it could look sick! I had one on my neck which has become a part of me and a good story. Get better soon hon,” Michelle Bridges wrote.

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Former Bachelor star Anna Robards also shared a message, writing, “Hectic. Poor thing.”

Carrie’s mishap comes as is set to make an appearance on TV as part of the Channel 7 show Celebrity Intervention – which has been dubbed as a cross between This Is Your Life and a celebrity roast.

The star has a deep cut on her head. (Credit: Instagram/bickmorecarrie)

A sneak peek of the program reveals how Carrie’s son Ollie – who is now 18 – confronts his mum over appearing nude in front of his friends while she was heavily pregnant.

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While the segment is sure to be light-hearted, Carrie has previously opened up about how seeing her son grow to become a young man impacted her.

“My son is turning 18 and the tsunami of sadness was something I was not expecting,” the mum-of-three shared in a post about his birthday, adding a poignant account of how she thought she had more “tomorrows”.

“We’ve had our last school summer holidays together. Our last drives as an L-plater. Friends are more exciting than family,” the radio personality wrote

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“They say you have to let them go to keep them close. I’m not ready to let him go. I have raised him to be independent, to dream big (he wants to be a pilot), to cook for himself, wash his own clothes and empty the bins. I did all this for a ‘tomorrow’ that I thought was a lifetime away.

“But it’s here. My little boy is a man. And I wish I could do it all over again.”

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