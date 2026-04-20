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‘Looked like a crime scene’: Carrie Bickmore injury pics shock

The media personality has shared details of what happened to leave blood “spurting” from her head.
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Carrie BickmoreInstagram

Media personality Carrie Bickmore has left friends and fans shocked after sharing images of a gruesome injury she sustained that left “blood spurting” from her head.

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The Carrie & Tommy radio show star took to Instagram to share stomach-churning details of the incident that has left her requiring plastic surgery.

“Walked into the corner of the wall over the break. Looked like a crime scene,” Carrie revealed.

“Blood spurting from my head. Got it glued back together so I could go on holiday with my family the next day. Turns out I have hit a nerve.”

The star went on to say her injury was “healing terribly” and “hurting”.

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Carrie Bickmore injured
Carrie Bickmore’s injury photos left fans aghast. (Credit: Instagram/bickmorecarrie)

“Also randomly had a lady drop her carry-on suitcase on my head. God it hurt,” she continued. “Now gotta have it fixed properly by a plastics surgeon. Scars are hot yeh?”

Friends and well-wishers took to the comments section to react to Carrie’s story and photo montage.

“Ouch!! But yeah, earn your scars, it could look sick! I had one on my neck which has become a part of me and a good story. Get better soon hon,” Michelle Bridges wrote.

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Former Bachelor star Anna Robards also shared a message, writing, “Hectic. Poor thing.”

Carrie’s mishap comes as is set to make an appearance on TV as part of the Channel 7 show Celebrity Intervention – which has been dubbed as a cross between This Is Your Life and a celebrity roast.

Carrie Bickmore injured
The star has a deep cut on her head. (Credit: Instagram/bickmorecarrie)

A sneak peek of the program reveals how Carrie’s son Ollie – who is now 18 – confronts his mum over appearing nude in front of his friends while she was heavily pregnant.

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While the segment is sure to be light-hearted, Carrie has previously opened up about how seeing her son grow to become a young man impacted her.

“My son is turning 18 and the tsunami of sadness was something I was not expecting,” the mum-of-three shared in a post about his birthday, adding a poignant account of how she thought she had more “tomorrows”.

“We’ve had our last school summer holidays together. Our last drives as an L-plater. Friends are more exciting than family,” the radio personality wrote

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“They say you have to let them go to keep them close. I’m not ready to let him go. I have raised him to be independent, to dream big (he wants to be a pilot), to cook for himself, wash his own clothes and empty the bins. I did all this for a ‘tomorrow’ that I thought was a lifetime away.

“But it’s here. My little boy is a man. And I wish I could do it all over again.”

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Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

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