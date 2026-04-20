Farmer Wants a Wife star welcomes baby three years after TV split

Days after Farmer Wants a Wife star David McMahon welcomed a baby girl, another farmer from Season 13 of the hit show has become a father.

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Farmer Brenton Kuch – who split from his on-screen match Sophie Holcombe just months after filming ended – revealed he has welcomed a baby boy with his partner Paige.

Brenton shared the news in an announcement on his Instagram page – to which he has posted rarely since his TV appearance in 2023.

Farmer Brenton welcomed a baby boy with his partner Paige. (Credit: Instagram/farmerbrentonau)

“Xavier Daniel Kuch,” the star shared alongside a photo of his newborn baby boy. “Joined the world on 16.04.2026. 7 pound 12.”

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Brenton’s former co-stars were quick to share their congratulations on the happy news, with twins Rachel and Chelsea Boothman – who both appeared on the show in the same season – sharing their thoughts.

“So sweet! Congratulations guys,” wrote Rachel – who was matched with Brenton on screen – while Chelsea added, “Congratulations, he’s beautiful”.

Brenton was matched with Sophie and Rachel on the show. (Credit: Channel 7)

While Brenton has become a father, his ex Sophie has also happily moved on, revealing that 2025 was the year she “fell in love”.

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The former reality star has shared several loved-up snaps of her and her boyfriend Lachy to her Instagram page, leaving her followers thrilled.

While Brenton and Sophie appear to have both found their happily ever after, the announcement of their split was a shock at the time.,

Sophie has also found love after the show. (Credit: Instagram/sophie_holcombe)

‘’With a heavy heart, I want to let everyone know Brenton and I have gone our separate ways,’’ Sophie announced in a post three months after the show ended.

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‘’Reg (her dog) and I loved our life in Darriman and have been missing the farm a lot.

‘’It’s a disappointing ending, but I’ve learned a lot about myself and my values.

‘’I wish Brenton all the best and want to thank everyone for their support, especially my family and friends.’’

One couple who met on-screen and did stay together, however, were Brenton and Sophie’s co-stars David and Emily, who later married and welcomed a baby girl on April 10 2026.

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“To have you in our arms is an indescribable feeding – we love you,” the pair wrote in a joint post, revealing their adorable bundle of joy had been named Willa Mae McMahon.

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