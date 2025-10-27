Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Fan-favourite Farmer Wants A Wife couple David and Emily reveal exciting pregnancy news

Farmer Wants A Wife 2023 couple David and Emily McMahon have taken to social media to announce some exciting family news.

The pair are pregnant with their first child!

“2026 will be the greatest adventure yet ! Our family is about to grow by two tiny feet 💛,” David and Emily shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of their adorable pups proudly standing next to a baby onesie.

Farmer David and Emily are having a baby! (Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this year, the loved-up couple shared exclusive details about their dreamy European honeymoon – and their future family plans.

“Starting a family on the farm is definitely something we have talked about,” David told Woman’s Day.

After their time on Farmer Wants A Wife, David and Emily’s relationship went from strength-to-strength, and the couple tied the knot in a gorgeous wedding ceremony in October last year.

Speaking to Woman’s Day about their big day, David reminisced, “It was unforgettable. I just couldn’t take my eyes off Emily.”

“David had the biggest smile I had ever seen,” Emily added.

The couple are now in the process of launching a French inspired wedding and events venue on the farm, called Lagnicourt!

“Construction and landscaping is well underway and we have started taking enquiries for spring 2026,” David previously revealed. “It will be all hands on deck leading up to our first events.”

It looks as though 2026 is set to be the biggest and best yet for the happy couple!

